Board to hear process in hiring new county manager

With less than six months to go, county commissioners have to find a new county manager.

On Tuesday, the Burke County Board of Commissioners will hear a presentation from Anthony Starr, executive director of Western Piedmont Council of Governments, on the recruitment process for hiring a new county manager. Current County Manager Bryan Steen is set to retire at the end of the year.

So far, the job has not been advertised.

According to the board’s agenda, Starr plans to layout a timeline of when certain things in the search process should take place to ensure the county will have a new manager by January.

The timeline calls for then position to be advertised on Aug. 24, with WPCOG reviewing applicants and recommending up to 10 candidates to the board by the end of September.

By early October, the board should whittle down the number of potential candidates by half, with a final candidate selected by late October or early November, according to the timeline. Background checks and employment contract negotiations would then happen with a formal announcement of the new manager in early December, the timeline says.

Also on Tuesday, the board will hear about the completion of the upgrade to the Watermill Access Area boat launch.

The county community development department worked with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to complete the upgrades.

The concrete boat launch now goes well into the water, rather than stopping at the water’s edge and the road leading to it is paved rather than dirt and gravel, as it previously was, according to county information.

Funding for the upgrades included $14,000 from Burke County, with the bulk of the price, $70,200, coming from Duke Energy as part of the Comprehensive Relicensing Agreement for the Catawba-Wateree Hydro Electric System. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission partnered with the county for the engineering and construction of the project, according to information from Burke County.

In other business, the board will:

Decide on whether to amend the janitorial contract with Patton Cleaning Co., to clean the offices and restrooms at Animal Services twice a week at a cost of $560 a month.

Decide on a request from the health department for out of state travel to Puerto Rico, which is a U.S. territory, in the total amount of $4,032.88 for the health director and public health nurse for a conference in October where the health director will be a guest speaker. Additionally, the health director is requesting $2,850 for out of state travel to Boston, Massachusetts, in November.

Decide on the tax department’s collections annual settlement report for 2021-22.