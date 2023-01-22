Board to vote on audit results, spending proposals

The Burke County Board of Education will meet Monday, Jan. 23 for a regular called meeting to approve the results of the 2021-22 external audit and vote on two spending proposals.

The audit, conducted by Lowdermilk Church and Co. LLP, shows the district making overall financial gains last year with total cash and investments at $18.1 million as of June 30, 2022. This is up from $13.5 million a year earlier.

Spending, however, also was up last year, according to the audit. Local spending increased from $15.8 million in 2020-21 to $16.6 million last year. This put the district $170,801 over budget for the year, a deficit the district was prepared for, largely due to the impacts of high inflation levels in the first half of 2022.

A representative from Lowdermilk Church and Co. LLP told board members on Jan. 9 that the district was in a good financial position based on the results of the audit.

BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson told The News Herald the district has benefited in recent years from temporary funding increases passed as part of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency funds are set to expire in September 2024.

However, like the funding, Lawson said most of the related expenditures are also non-recurring.

“The only real recurring commitments we have made are for school nurses,” he said. “From now until the expiration of (these) funds, we will not replace any vacated positions and we will be looking for new funding sources to retain as many as possible.”

Lawson also said teacher supplements such as the $1,500 sign-on bonus offered to new teachers this year and supplements for elementary teachers required to go through state-mandated literacy training, could be in danger after the funds expire unless local funding can be obtained to cover the expense.

Spending proposals

The board also will consider dipping into a $1.2 million undesignated reserve to replace band uniforms for all four traditional high schools in the county. The proposal presented by the board on Jan. 9 would cost the district $336,985, but Lawson called it an expense “incurred about every 15 years or so.” The reserve was generated through the sale of property.

The board also will consider a budget revision that would take $472,000 from the district’s capital budget. The revision will cover:

Replacement of the gym roof at East Burke High School

New scoreboards at various schools

New carpeting at various locations

A new wheelchair lift at Glen Alpine Elementary School

A safe schools vestibule at Drexel Elementary School

The revision would leave the capital budget with $2.5 million for the remainder of the school year.

School calendar

Absent from the Jan. 23 agenda is the 2023-24 school calendar. The board is set to decide between two proposals, one which calls for a start date of Aug. 28 and another which, in opposition to state law, calls for an Aug. 14 start date.

Board Chair Wendi Craven told The News Herald that she wants to give board members more time to ask questions and consult with legal counsel. The board has until April 1 to approve a calendar.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 at The Olive Hill Resource Center, 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.