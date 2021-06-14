Board to vote on budget, zoning ordinance Tuesday

What: Burke County Board of Commissioners
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Burke Services Building, 110 N. Green St. in Morganton
The board will hold eight public hearings, including on the 2021-22 fiscal budget, zoning amendments on large swaths of land near Lake James and the county animal ordinance.
The proposed $116.2 million budget keeps the tax rate at 69.5 cents per $100 of property value, replaces 18 county vehicles, gives a 2% cost-of-living increase for county employees and revises salary ranges for one-third of county job classifications. It also adds nine new full-time positions, including an assistant county manager position, four paramedic positions and an animal services position.
In addition, the proposed budget increases water/sewer and solid waste fees.
The board of commissioners also will hold a public hearing to rescind the existing Burke County Zoning Ordinance in its entirety and adopt a new zoning ordinance in its entirety in reference to Zoning Text Amendment ZTA 2021-01. The current county zoning ordinance became effective on Jan. 1, 1997, and parts of it have been amended or added over the years. The community development department crafted a new ordinance with the help of a committee that clarifies zoning regulations, reflects current use trends/development practices and is user-friendly, according to information from the county.
But in addition, the board will hold a public hearing to rezone all four conservation districts to one conservation district. Information from the county says moving to one conservation district would make things simpler for developers to understand and make it easier to review proposed development plans.
The main change in the districts would be in the lot size/density requirement, the county says. The current conservation low-density district requires a minimum lot size/density of 3.5 acres. The conservation estate lot district requires a minimum lot size/density of 5 acres. The proposed conservation district would reduce those minimums to a consistent 3 acres lot/density, according to the county.
The county proposes rezoning 5,006 acres from the conservation estate lot district to the proposed conservation district.
It also proposes rezoning 1,099.63 acres from estate lot conservation-conditional district to the conservation district; Rezoning 9,860 acres from low-density conservation district to the Conservation District; and rezoning 3,145 acres from low-density conservation conditional district to the conservation district.
In addition, land in the I-40 Overlay District will revert to their corresponding General Zoning District.
Other public hearings will be:
- An amendment to Chapter 6, Animals, to the county’s Code of Ordinances to replace seat No. 6 that is for a member of a 501(c)3 animal rescue agency or foster agency with an at-large (breeder) and adds an at-large (large animal owner) seat to the Animal Advisory Board, which will increase the membership from seven to eight members. The ordinance change also allows the animal services director to vote in the case of a tie.