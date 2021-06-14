Board to vote on budget, zoning ordinance Tuesday

The proposed $116.2 million budget keeps the tax rate at 69.5 cents per $100 of property value, replaces 18 county vehicles, gives a 2% cost-of-living increase for county employees and revises salary ranges for one-third of county job classifications. It also adds nine new full-time positions, including an assistant county manager position, four paramedic positions and an animal services position.

The board of commissioners also will hold a public hearing to rescind the existing Burke County Zoning Ordinance in its entirety and adopt a new zoning ordinance in its entirety in reference to Zoning Text Amendment ZTA 2021-01. The current county zoning ordinance became effective on Jan. 1, 1997, and parts of it have been amended or added over the years. The community development department crafted a new ordinance with the help of a committee that clarifies zoning regulations, reflects current use trends/development practices and is user-friendly, according to information from the county.