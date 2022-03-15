Board unanimous on price increases, optional masks

After months of contentious meetings over issues from masks to the appointment of a new board member, the Burke County Public Schools Board of Education passed all action and consent items on Monday’s agenda with unanimous votes.
The board first revisited a mask mandate, as state policy requires it to do every month. Board Chair Wendi Craven made the motion to continue with mask being optional, and the board passed the motion on 7-0 vote without discussion.
Child Nutrition Director Daniel Wall also presented a request for a retroactive per-plate cost increase of $0.1559 from Chartwells to offset rising prices for food and paper and cleaning supplies. The price increase was approved retroactive to Feb. 1 and would bring the total per plate cost to $2.9206. School breakfasts and lunches in Burke County will continue to remain free for all students, and Wall said, the school system’s child nutrition budget will still be operating in the positive after the increase. Craven made the motion to accept the price increase, and the motion passed unanimously.
The board also unanimously passed the six-item consent agenda, which included field trip requests, two budget items to help offset the cost of inflation, a renewal of the system’s audit contract with Lowdermilk, Church & Co. LLP at a cost of $38,950 and the approval of the personnel report and the minutes for the Feb. 7 meeting.
The board also considered a revision to district policy on field trips, which would reduce the advance notice for field trip approval from 60 to 30 days. If enacted, a revision would also allow administration officials to make the approval if needed, as long as the board is notified before the trip takes place.
The results of the 2021 external audit performed by Lowdermilk, Church also were accepted with a unanimous vote. The board completed business on all action and consent agenda items in less than 10 minutes.
In other business, the board also recognized speech contest and science fair winners, as well as presented a check for $1,000 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters.
A public swearing-in ceremony also was held for newly appointed board member Seth Hunt, with Superior County Judge Robert C. Ervin presiding over the ceremony.
The Burke County Board of Education is scheduled to meet next for a work session on Monday, April 4, with the next regularly session to take place on Monday, April 11. Both meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Olive Hill Room at Olive Hill Resource Center at 509 W. Concord St., Morganton.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com or 828-432-8907