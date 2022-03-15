Board unanimous on price increases, optional masks

After months of contentious meetings over issues from masks to the appointment of a new board member, the Burke County Public Schools Board of Education passed all action and consent items on Monday’s agenda with unanimous votes.

The board first revisited a mask mandate, as state policy requires it to do every month. Board Chair Wendi Craven made the motion to continue with mask being optional, and the board passed the motion on 7-0 vote without discussion.

Child Nutrition Director Daniel Wall also presented a request for a retroactive per-plate cost increase of $0.1559 from Chartwells to offset rising prices for food and paper and cleaning supplies. The price increase was approved retroactive to Feb. 1 and would bring the total per plate cost to $2.9206. School breakfasts and lunches in Burke County will continue to remain free for all students, and Wall said, the school system’s child nutrition budget will still be operating in the positive after the increase. Craven made the motion to accept the price increase, and the motion passed unanimously.