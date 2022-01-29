Board votes to forgo testing to return to school

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After she made her motion, Board Attorney Chris Campbell, in confirming Taylor’s motion, said, in part, they would inform families that testing on day five is something the health director would like for them to do but is not required for them to return to school.

However, the requirement for testing before returning to school was a health department order.

In an Jan. 14 email to Superintendent Mike Swan, Burke County Health Department Director Danny Scalise said when a student or staff member has an exposure (within school or outside of school), that person is required to quarantine for five days after their last known exposure to a positive or symptomatic person. On or after day five of the person’s quarantine, he or she is required to test negative for COVID-19 to return to in-person school instruction or work, the email said.

Scalise, in the email, goes on to say the COVID-19 test can be an antigen or PCR, but it must be administered by a health care professional. The test administrator and person of interest should not be related, it says.