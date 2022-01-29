Board votes to forgo testing to return to school

During its Monday meeting, the Burke County Board of Education agreed on very little.
But one thing all of the members did agree on was to forgo a health department requirement of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to the classroom.
At the very end of the five-hour meeting, Board Member Leslie Taylor made a motion to make the required negative test to return to the classroom for students and staff optional. As part of the motion, a negative test for those who have been exposed to the virus would be optional and it would allow them to return but they would have to wear a mask for five days.
A message went out to families from Burke County Public Schools the day after the meeting, saying that a negative test on day five to return to school following an exposure is recommended, but not required. It said a student who is out of school and on day six or later of a quarantine and is not symptomatic, then he or she is eligible to return to school without a test.
Masks are required for students who return to school on days six through 10 after being exposed, symptomatic or testing positive for COVID-19, the message said.
When making her motion, Taylor said it follows the school system’s COVID-19 Toolkit, which says those exposed should be tested on day five, if possible.
After she made her motion, Board Attorney Chris Campbell, in confirming Taylor’s motion, said, in part, they would inform families that testing on day five is something the health director would like for them to do but is not required for them to return to school.
However, the requirement for testing before returning to school was a health department order.
In an Jan. 14 email to Superintendent Mike Swan, Burke County Health Department Director Danny Scalise said when a student or staff member has an exposure (within school or outside of school), that person is required to quarantine for five days after their last known exposure to a positive or symptomatic person. On or after day five of the person’s quarantine, he or she is required to test negative for COVID-19 to return to in-person school instruction or work, the email said.
Scalise, in the email, goes on to say the COVID-19 test can be an antigen or PCR, but it must be administered by a health care professional. The test administrator and person of interest should not be related, it says.
The state is conducting a mass testing clinic in Burke County through Feb. 18. While it is a drive-thru clinic where the PCR test is a self-swab, Scalise said because it is done in front of a health care professional, the tests are acceptable to meet the health department requirement of testing to return to school. The health department has said test results are returned in two days or less.
“This pandemic has changed our lives. The professionals at the Burke County Health Department and all health care providers in the area are truly worried about the health of all Burke County citizens,” Scalise said in a statement to The News Herald about the board’s decision. “I am disappointed in the school board’s decision to ignore sound public health advice. Cases of COVID-19 are up as are hospitalizations and deaths. Fortunately, the school board has the opportunity to fix this situation next week and vote on a mask mandate that will last until this pandemic is over. Until then, we will continue to do the testing and vaccine clinics we know will help Burke County get through this.”
The next school board meeting is Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at Olive Hill Resource Center, located at 700 E. Parker Road in Morganton.