Boat access upgrades to get official launch

The public will get a chance to check out the upgraded Watermill Access Area boat launch this week.

Burke County government will hold a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Thursday at the access, located at 744 Watermill Glen Alpine Road. Those who plan to attend are asked to carpool to the event.

The concrete boat launch now goes into the water, rather than stopping at the water’s edge and the road leading to it is paved and wider rather than dirt and gravel, as it previously was, county officials have said.

The county community development department worked with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to make the upgrades. The resource commission did the construction of the work and agreed to take on any expenses over the amount the county had budgeted for the project, county officials have said.

Funding for the upgrades included $14,000 from Burke County, with the bulk of the price, $70,200, coming from Duke Energy as part of the Comprehensive Relicensing Agreement for the Catawba-Wateree Hydro Electric System. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission partnered with the county for the engineering and construction of the project, according to information from Burke County.

Shane Prisby, former operations manager for the county community development department, told commissioners in August that the Wildlife Resources Commission plans to build a new boat launch at the bridge going over the river into Glen Alpine between the dam and the Watermill access, saying that will create other options for people.

He said at the time that plans are also in the works for Bridgewater Access to get a major upgrade as well.