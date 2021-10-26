 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in Catawba River identified
0 comments
breaking top story

Body found in Catawba River identified

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man whose body was found in the Catawba River on Friday has been identified.

The body of Shawn Jeroskey “Boo Boo” Cash, 43, was found in the river in the Carbon City area of Morganton, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Cash’s body was identified on Tuesday by the Medical Examiner’s Office at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Cash was reported missing by his family on Oct, 19, the release said. He was last seen by his family on Oct. 10, according to a previous News Herald article.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators are awaiting the medical examiner’s official cause of death report, but the preliminary cause of death is noted as drowning, with toxicology results pending, the release said.

The body was found by people duck hunting on the river shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, Capt. Brad Browning with Burke County EMS said in a former News Herald article. It was found some distance upriver from the spillway at the Morganton Water Filtration Plant.

The body appeared to have been there around 10 days, The News Herald previously reported.

More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Shawn Jeroskey Cash.jpg

Cash
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: Man strangled, beaten before body dumped in well
Crime News

Sheriff: Man strangled, beaten before body dumped in well

  • Updated

Fifty-six year old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr. had been missing since at least Aug. 12, but it wasn't until Monday that his body was found 12-14 feet deep in a well off Old N.C. 18. Authorities said he had been strangled and beaten before his body was dumped in the well.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert