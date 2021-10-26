Body found in Catawba River identified

A man whose body was found in the Catawba River on Friday has been identified.

The body of Shawn Jeroskey “Boo Boo” Cash, 43, was found in the river in the Carbon City area of Morganton, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Cash’s body was identified on Tuesday by the Medical Examiner’s Office at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Cash was reported missing by his family on Oct, 19, the release said. He was last seen by his family on Oct. 10, according to a previous News Herald article.

Investigators are awaiting the medical examiner’s official cause of death report, but the preliminary cause of death is noted as drowning, with toxicology results pending, the release said.

The body was found by people duck hunting on the river shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, Capt. Brad Browning with Burke County EMS said in a former News Herald article. It was found some distance upriver from the spillway at the Morganton Water Filtration Plant.

The body appeared to have been there around 10 days, The News Herald previously reported.

More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.