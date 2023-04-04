The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in a Henry Fork River tributary over the weekend as that of 33-year-old Ron Christopher Broussard Jr.

Broussard was listed as a resident of Rocky Mount but Broussard’s family members “informed sheriff’s investigators that Broussard began residing in the Hickory area in 2022.”

Broussard’s body was found Saturday morning after deputies and Hickory police officers responded to a call from a resident on Catawba Valley Boulevard SE. The body was found in the water by Dorothy Court, the sheriff’s office said.

The resident who reported the body said he saw it in the creek on Saturday when the water level was higher. The resident said that the deceased man was wearing pants but no shirt. The resident declined to give his name.

The sheriff’s office said they “aren’t commenting of the possibility of foul play at this time” in a Saturday release, adding that an autopsy is pending.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the case to call 828-464-3112.