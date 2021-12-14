Bonus matinee performance added for 'Bugsy Malone'

The Hickory Community Theatre has added a matinee performance this Sunday, Dec. 19, to the closing weekend for "Bugsy Malone." Visit hickorytheatre.org/box-office for tickets or call 828-328-2283.

A slapstick musical comedy, "Bugsy Malone" follows the rivalry between two half-witted street gangs and the washed-up, well-intentioned, one-time boxer who steps in to take control of Fat Sam's gang and give Dandy Dan and his boys what they've got coming.

This is the final weekend of performances, with shows Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and the added matinee on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are noon to 5, Wednesday through Friday, or one half-hour before any performance.

Due to the continued rate of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community strongly recommends that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. "Bugsy Malone" is produced by Alex Lee Inc. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.