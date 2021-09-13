Book discussion to focus on homeless assistance efforts

The Burke Women’s Fund, operating under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Burke County, will feature “The Hundred Story Home” by Kathy Izard in a book discussion that will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, via Zoom.

This discussion will be led by Ashley Brown, BWF steering committee member, and will focus on Izard’s journey from being a graphic designer to building a home for Charlotte’s homeless.

The virtual discussion will be presented by Adventure Bound Books. People may order the book at orders@adventureboundbooks.com.

The Rev. Dr. Marshall Jolly, chair of the CFBC Homelessness Task Force, and Capt. Jason Whisnant of the Morganton Department of Public Safety will join the discussion to highlight the work of the task force. There will be time allotted for questions regarding Burke County’s homeless population and the work of the task force.

To join the Zoom session, visit https://bit.ly/38RtqKC. The event meeting ID is 814-9899 1361, and the password is 623027.

For more information about the book discussion or the Burke Women’s Fund, visit cfburkecounty.org and click on the Women’s Fund tab or contact Nancy Taylor, president/CEO of the CFBC, at 828-437-7105.