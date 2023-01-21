Book instructs children on using discretion

BUIES CREEK — Dr. Ran Whitley, Morganton native, author and music education professor, has released a new book for children.

“Can You Keep a Secret?” (published by Xlibris) features a series of animals that guard their secrets. As children learn the secret of each animal, there is an inherent social/emotional outcome that helps children know how to use discretion when speaking and to reserve judgement of others.

The book features illustrations with sculpted clay figures by Alexandra Aiken, which set it apart from most illustrated children's books. Also, a song using the words is featured at the back of the book, along with piano accompaniment, music for classroom instruments and ukulele chords.

“As a music teacher, the books I write are designed to teach important musical concepts, such as form, rhythm, melody, singing, expression and classroom instruments, as well as important life lessons,” Whitley said. “This is fun learning matter for children and adults alike.”

Whitley is a professor of music education at Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina, where he holds the Alma Dark Howard Endowed Chair. He earned a Doctor of Ministry degree in Music Ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Ph.D in Music Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He holds current North Carolina teacher licensure in both Music Education (K-12) and English as a Second Language (K-12). His Orff training includes Levels I-III and the Orff Master Level from the University of Memphis. He is a graduate of Morganton High School.

Whitley has more than 45 years of experience in music, including public school teaching, worship ministry, theory/counterpoint instruction, teacher education and professional jazz performance. He frequently conducts Orff workshops throughout the nation and spends his summers teaching elementary music in Cuba. He and his wife, Donna, have five children.

“Can You Keep a Secret?” written by Ran Whitley and illustrated by Alexandra Aiken, is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Hardcover, softcover and e-book editions are available.