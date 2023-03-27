HICKORY — A local professor explores the history of a once thriving industry in the area with his new book.

Richard Eller, a professor of history at Catawba Valley Community College, has released a book called, “Well Crafted: The History of Furniture Manufacturing in Western North Carolina,” published by Redhawk Publications. The book documents the historical rise, fall and rise again of furniture in western North Carolina, highlighted by personal accounts from an array of industry leaders and crafters that helped create this unique legacy.

The book notes that furniture has been the most important economic force in western North Carolina for the last 150 years and follows what became an industrial powerhouse from its workshop days to mammoth factories.

“Countless thousands did their part to help build our furniture industry,” Eller said. “Commerce generated from their efforts put much food on the table for families in the foothills, as well as paying many mortgages and sending many kids to college, including me.”

Eller began researching the local furniture industry in the 1990s for his thesis while attending graduate school in history at UNC-Charlotte.

“When I began, I thought it would be a rise-and-fall story, since offshoring looked like the end of the once great industry,” he said. “Jobs were going elsewhere, and factories were shutting down.”

He said he “shelved” his pursuit of the topic until 2018, when he led a book club for the Historical Association of Catawba County. One of the book club members, Leroy Lail, owner of Hickory Furniture Mart, found out about Eller’s previous research and encouraged him to resume looking into it.

“For over 60 years, Leroy has been a leader in the industry,” Eller said. “If he thought a history of western North Carolina furniture was a good idea, I had to go with it. He suggested the title.”

He shared that Lail proved to be an invaluable resource to him, connecting him to numerous sources associated with the local furniture industry that provided critical insights into its history, including the late Glenn Hunsucker, who rose from hourly worker to president of Prestige Furniture.

“There are many stories like that in the book,” Eller said. “Both men and women spent their entire lives in those factories, contributing their labor to a product that put North Carolina at the forefront.”

“Well Crafted” focuses specifically on the western end of the state’s industry. As William Stevens noted in a 1968 biography of his father-in-law, J.E. Broyhill, furniture manufacturing in North Carolina resembles a figure-eight on its side, with the convergence point in Statesville. To the east are the High Point-centered companies, while in the west, Hickory, Morganton, Marion, Lincolnton and Lenoir form the western circle.

Eller will hold a book launch event for “Well Crafted” at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. He will discuss his research and the people he interviewed, and sign books. To purchase the book, visit: https://tinyurl.com/RichardEllerWellCrafted.