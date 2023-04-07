The Friends of the Burke County Public Library organization is excited to announce the return of its popular used book sale.

“It’s been three and a half years since we have had a book sale, due to concerns with COVID-19,” said Kim Luddington, book sale committee co-chair. “We have all missed the sale and are glad we are able have it once again.”

The spring library book sale will kick off with a Friends’ members-only event from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, on the lower level of the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton. Those interested in attending may purchase a Friends membership at the door to gain entry. Individual memberships are $10 each, and family memberships are $15 each.

“Beside the knowledge that they are supporting their wonderful local library, Friends members receive newsletters and notice of Friends events and get early admission to the book sales,” Luddington said.

The sale will open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the rec center. A $7 bag sale will take place from 1-2 p.m.

The sale, which is free to attend, will feature thousands of used books on every subject imaginable, as well as a variety of CDs, DVDs and audiobooks, available for purchase. A selection of VHS and cassette tapes will be free for the taking.

“We always have many book donations from our wonderful community,” Luddington said. “We have limited storage space though, so during the last three years, we partnered with Thriftbooks to sell our books.”

The organization continues to welcome any book, CD or DVD donations.

“Small amounts can be brought to the front desk of any library branch,” Luddington said. “Large donations can be brought to the lower entrance of the Morganton library. Just ring the bell and someone will come to the door to help you.”

She emphasized the importance of supporting the Burke County Public Library system, which has branches in Morganton, Valdese and Hildebran. The Friends’ group is dedicated to raising public awareness of library services and programs.

“The library is invaluable to our community,” Luddington said. “They provide books, of course, but so much more. Our library has been commended for the large number of programs they provide for adults, children and young adults - crafts, book clubs, cooking programs, story times, author visits, games - the list goes on and on. The library has computers for public use, study rooms, current magazines and local newspapers. Genealogy and local history resources are available in the North Carolina Room, and the library has many digital resources, from e-books, audiobooks and videos, to career and test prep and foreign language learning.”

Proceeds from the book sale will help provide funding for the summer reading programs, the use of Ancestry.com, movie licenses, Wowbrary (a weekly email showcasing the library’s most recent acquisitions) and other projects as needed.

Luddington encouraged people to come out to the sale and find some good reads.

“We have books for everyone at very reasonable prices - fiction, non-fiction, children’s and young adult, in hardcover and paperback,” she said. “We have a large amount of young adult fiction available for this sale. We also have music CDs, DVDs and audiobooks. Come find your favorite author or subject, or find your new favorite!”