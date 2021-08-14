Bookstore awarded for building preservation effort

Preservation North Carolina awarded the 2021 Gertrude S. Carraway Award of Merit to the Thornwell Building at 202 S. Sterling St. in Morganton for adaptive and responsible renovation of the property.
Formerly known as the Burke Garage Company, the Thornwell Building project followed the vision of Allen and Jean Thornwell Collett VanNoppen, who purchased the property in 2018. Their commitment included preserving the historic brick building and tastefully creating an inviting bookstore and coffee shop, Thornwell Books; a modern business office; VanNoppen Marketing; and six high-end apartments with protected interior parking.
The award will be presented during Preservation North Carolina’s annual conference on Oct. 22.
“The Carraway Award (is) presented each year to people and organizations demonstrating genuine commitment through extraordinary leadership, research, philanthropy, promotion and/or personal participation in historic preservation,” according to a letter announcing the award.
Burke Garage Company, founded in 1917, was the second oldest Ford dealership in North Carolina, and the 12th-oldest in the southeast, selling and serving Ford Model A and Model T cars. The business was renamed Giles Motor Company in 1955. It closed in 1986.
Originally, the front third of the first floor was a Ford car showroom and salesmen stations. The middle third housed an administrative office and parts inventories and the back was the service garage. Upstairs was used for storage -- automobiles, miscellaneous parts and supplies.
Recent uses included Cole’s Auto Repair and an antique shop. By 2018, the building represented one of the last remaining sustainable historic structures in downtown Morganton.
Jean and Allen’s families have lived and worked in Morganton for decades. Their company, Thornwell Properties LLC, purchased the building with an appreciation of local history and a vision for a thriving downtown. The name Thornwell has been a middle name of the oldest daughter in Jean’s family for generations
“Our goal was simple,” Jean said. “To preserve the property’s history, architecture, quality construction and prominent position in the community while meeting the needs of downtown residential space, and office and retail spaces.”
Abby Gentry Nelson, Morganton’s Main Street manager, was excited to hear about the award.
“Being recognized from Preservation North Carolina with a Gertrude S. Carraway Award of Merit is a distinct honor,” Nelson said. “The city of Morganton Main Street Office is thrilled that Thornwell Properties, LLC was recognized for their outstanding commitment to preservation for their renovation work at 202 S. Sterling St. in downtown Morganton.
“The project transformed the historic Burke Garage Company building into a modern facility which honors the historic architecture of the past. The award is a testament to the exceptional work done, and we are excited to have Thornwell Books, VanNoppen Marketing and the new six apartments at 202 South Sterling call downtown Morganton home.”
Critical to the successful two and a half-year adaptive renovation were architect Gray Stout of Charlotte, general contractor Stewart McKee of Morganton and interior designer Melanie Dunn.
“They were the dream team,” Jean said.
In addition to Stout, Sybil Argintar, owner of Southeastern Preservation Services in Asheville, oversaw the designs and construction process. She specializes in technical advice relating to property rehabilitation.
Highlights of the renovation project include:
- The historic garage was preserved and retained as a functional private parking garage for residents.
- The front space retained the original pressed tin ceiling, mezzanines and balconies and terracotta tile floors and will continue to function as a retail space in the form of a bookstore and coffee shop.
- Original Tupelo tongue-and-groove flooring was preserved except in cases where deterioration created unsafe conditions.
- The second floor was repurposed for six residential units (three one bedroom, and three two bedroom) and advances the environmental causes of sustainability, reuse of existing embodied energy in materials and revitalization of downtown Morganton.
- Existing heavy timber framing on second floor was preserved and left exposed
- Existing masonry walls of the second floor were preserved and left exposed
- Existing plaster walls and pressed tin ceilings of original retail showroom and administration areas were stabilized, repaired and left exposed.
- New mechanical electrical and plumbing systems were installed sensitively to protect and reflect the original architect.
- Additionally, windows and doorways were preserved and protected, original masonry and decorative elements were cleaned, preserved and protected, and any additional architectural elements required by code or purpose were designed to aesthetically match the original design.