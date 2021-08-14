Bookstore awarded for building preservation effort

Recent uses included Cole’s Auto Repair and an antique shop. By 2018, the building represented one of the last remaining sustainable historic structures in downtown Morganton.

Jean and Allen’s families have lived and worked in Morganton for decades. Their company, Thornwell Properties LLC, purchased the building with an appreciation of local history and a vision for a thriving downtown. The name Thornwell has been a middle name of the oldest daughter in Jean’s family for generations

“Our goal was simple,” Jean said. “To preserve the property’s history, architecture, quality construction and prominent position in the community while meeting the needs of downtown residential space, and office and retail spaces.”

Abby Gentry Nelson, Morganton’s Main Street manager, was excited to hear about the award.

“Being recognized from Preservation North Carolina with a Gertrude S. Carraway Award of Merit is a distinct honor,” Nelson said. “The city of Morganton Main Street Office is thrilled that Thornwell Properties, LLC was recognized for their outstanding commitment to preservation for their renovation work at 202 S. Sterling St. in downtown Morganton.