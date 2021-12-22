Booze It and Lose It holiday enforcement campaign runs through Jan. 2

RALEIGH — Christmas lights won’t be the only thing lighting up the night this holiday season.

Running through Jan. 2, law enforcement officers will step up patrols statewide to stop impaired drivers as part of the "Booze It & Lose It" holiday enforcement effort.

“If you’re out celebrating this holiday season, make sure you have a sober ride home,” Mark Ezzell, program director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, said. “If you drive under the influence, you have a lot to lose. Not only could you kill yourself or someone else, but you could face thousands of dollars in court costs and fines, jail time or a revoked license.”

The “Booze It & Lose It” holiday enforcement effort is the largest such campaign operated each year by the program. During the 2020 campaign, officers issued more than 1,700 violations for driving while intoxicated.

The program will be supporting the campaign through a combination of advertising and social media outreach.

To date, 326 people have lost their lives on North Carolina roads in impaired-driving crashes in 2021.