Boredom is no fun in 2021 - wanna play a game?

Another activity is to read a book out loud to family members. Reading books in any form is good for the soul and the mind. Puzzles are a great boredom evading activity. The results are rewarding and beautiful. Family members can find smooth rocks and paint "kindness" rocks with encouraging words and spread them around town.

Becoming adventurous in the kitchen is a good learning experience for everyone. When I was in high school, as a project for my home economics class, I planned and prepared six weeks of meals. I chose this mainly because my mom had a sprained ankle, and she coached me in the preparation of many of the dishes I still make today.

Individual activities may include learning to knit or crochet. Though I was not homebound when I was pregnant with my sons, I felt that I was supposed to knit something. So for my first son, I knitted a blanket of yellow and green squares, and with my second, I crocheted a blanket of pink and blue. My mother crocheted the squares together for me.

Being bored may cause children to misbehave as they try to entertain themselves. If they draw on the walls, buy them sidewalk chalk. If they scatter their toys all over the house, make a game with rewards for picking them up.

When my mother developed Alzheimer’s, one of the questions she asked the most was, “What am I supposed to do?” I would usually answer, “Anything you want.” She wasn’t too happy with that answer, so I changed it to, “Let’s play a game and you can help me.” Her smile when she felt useful once again was the most precious thing in the world to see.

Debra Leigh Cloer is a lifelong resident of the Oak Hill community, a member of the Morganton Writer's Group and enjoys playing games with her six grandchildren and her kids. Email her at dilclo1111@gmail.com.