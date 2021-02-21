Boredom is no fun in 2021 - wanna play a game?

Boredom is no fun whether you are 5 or 95.
Boredom creeps in when we have nothing to do. As adults, it is not that we have nothing to do, because there's always something to do that is constructive, like housework or yard work. Younger people probably have homework. But we crave something entertaining -- something that we want to do that may just be fun.
Being alone for most of us is boring. I'm not sure how everyone that lives alone copes with the limitations of today, but I am so very glad to have someone to come home to, love me and make me smile. I don't want to only focus on the home-bound or quarantined COVID-19 folks, but I do want to touch on some things that may coax a smile.
Board games have always been a really awesome go-to activity for when the electricity goes out or it snows a bunch. Monopoly or Scattergories are always favorites. Back in the 1990s, we had three generations playing a musical game where each participant had to sing a line from a song using a specific word. When the word was yellow, I sang, “Tie a yellow ribbon round the ole oak tree.” The kids said they had never heard that song, so I must have made it up. It was a lot of fun, but the generational gap made it difficult to know if the songs were real. Without a board game to play, you can still have sing-alongs and karaoke night. Joining voices, in tune or not, brings us together.
For the past year or so, board games have emerged as an interactive alternative to binge watching “Game of Thrones” or “Highway to Heaven.”
An epic movie marathon would make for a memorable weekend. Watch all three “Back to the Future” movies one night, or combine both weekend days and delve into the “Harry Potter” collection of eight adventures. The “Star Wars” Skywalker saga of nine episodes would take two evenings of Luke, Leia and Han, C-3PO and R2-D2 to pull us to escape to the galaxies. You just need assorted candy and huge bowls of butter-drizzled popcorn for an epic memory.
Games are now often played on people's tablets or phones as they connect on the internet and compete with each other. They can be in the same house, or the same room or miles away. The interaction is the same as playing in person. Fortnite is popular, as is Minecraft, Battlegrounds, League of Legends and Roblox.
Innovative and imaginative families may even create their own “Escape Room.” Invent a scenario and plant clues for a fun evening.
On a vacation trip many years ago, we created a role playing version of a talk show host game. Different plots were written on slips of paper and put into a cup. One person was the host, another was the guest with an outrageous dilemma coupled with an opposing guest who was a part of the problem and seemed to want to cause trouble. The remaining people were the studio audience. One of our plots had two very vocal women, each with several children by the same boyfriend, and he had to choose which family he wanted. It was a Jerry Springer kind of fun.
Another activity is to read a book out loud to family members. Reading books in any form is good for the soul and the mind. Puzzles are a great boredom evading activity. The results are rewarding and beautiful. Family members can find smooth rocks and paint "kindness" rocks with encouraging words and spread them around town.
Becoming adventurous in the kitchen is a good learning experience for everyone. When I was in high school, as a project for my home economics class, I planned and prepared six weeks of meals. I chose this mainly because my mom had a sprained ankle, and she coached me in the preparation of many of the dishes I still make today.
Individual activities may include learning to knit or crochet. Though I was not homebound when I was pregnant with my sons, I felt that I was supposed to knit something. So for my first son, I knitted a blanket of yellow and green squares, and with my second, I crocheted a blanket of pink and blue. My mother crocheted the squares together for me.
Being bored may cause children to misbehave as they try to entertain themselves. If they draw on the walls, buy them sidewalk chalk. If they scatter their toys all over the house, make a game with rewards for picking them up.
When my mother developed Alzheimer’s, one of the questions she asked the most was, “What am I supposed to do?” I would usually answer, “Anything you want.” She wasn’t too happy with that answer, so I changed it to, “Let’s play a game and you can help me.” Her smile when she felt useful once again was the most precious thing in the world to see.
Debra Leigh Cloer is a lifelong resident of the Oak Hill community, a member of the Morganton Writer's Group and enjoys playing games with her six grandchildren and her kids. Email her at dilclo1111@gmail.com.