Bowling fundraiser returns to in-person event

A local nonprofit that supports students through mentorship plans to return its biggest fundraiser of the year to the bowling alley.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Western North Carolina, which includes a Burke County chapter, will hold its popular “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” fundraisers this spring, with Burke County’s event taking place Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Valdese Recreation Center.
The fundraiser was modified in 2021 to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants donated money to submit videos of themselves bowling in creative ways that were judged in a competition.
This year, the organization invites people to create teams of up to five members to bowl in person and raise funds for the event.
“Teammates can register/contribute online, or they can collect donations and bring them in on the day they bowl,” a news release reads. “If they’d rather, they can raise money online or in person, but not bowl. The money supporters raise stays in the county they intended it for.”
The theme for this year’s event is “Bowl for the Future.”
“Bowlers are encouraged to dress in futuristic costumes while bowling,” the press release reads. “Costumes aren’t required, but in keeping with COVID protocols, masks are.”
Funds raised will be used to support the program, which provides adults to work with children in need of mentorship in a “Big Brother” or “Big Sister” relationship. BBBSWNC supports “Bigs” and “Littles” matches in 18 western North Carolina mountain counties, the release says.
“Many children in today’s busy single-parent homes in western North Carolina don’t have a caring, compassionate adult they can call their very own,” the release reads. “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina works to change that, matching trained, professionally supported volunteer Big Brothers and Big Sisters with local children who need someone in their corner.
“A few hours a week, these matches do simple activities proven to improve a child’s self-esteem, such as doing homework, going for walks, trying a new recipe or shooting hoops. BBBSWNC offers committed adults several options for helping a wonderful child in their community who deserves a great future.”
Dorian Palmer, vice-president of philanthropy for BBBSWNC, was inspired to get involved with the organization after receiving valuable mentorship as a “Little” in the Burke County program 16 years ago. Having grown up in a single-parent household, he greatly appreciates the support his “Big” provided.
“Just having a man I could talk to and trust, and show me how to be and how to do, that’s how it benefitted me,” Palmer said. “I had somebody to talk to and somebody who believed in me, even when I didn’t want to talk or believe in myself.”
He encouraged people to consider becoming a Big Brother or Sister.
“We create an opportunity for kids to feel safe and secure and an adult who can believe in them and be their one-on-one mentor, whatever that looks like in that space and time,” Palmer said.
“We ask for a couple of hours a couple times a month, to give back to kids in our community. The kids are all the better for it, but then, so are you.”
For more information on volunteering with the program, or about Bowl for Kids’ Sake, visit bbbswnc.org. Palmer said funds raised for Burke County will allow the organization to offer fun group activities for program participants.
“We may be going to the lake one day this summer,” he said. “At Christmastime, all of our kids get a Christmas gift.”
He also encouraged people to support Big Brothers, Big Sisters in Burke County by participating in Bowl for Kids’ Sake.
“It’s an opportunity to give back and it’s a blast to do,” Palmer said. “You’re going to bowl with friends, family and coworkers, you get to see our mission and you’re giving to a good cause.”
Lelia Duncan, president and CEO of BBBSWNC, agreed.
“Bowl For Kids’ Sake has long been a part of the BBBS program,” Duncan said. “It’s a fun event, brings people together and provides the critical funds needed to ensure that all youth in WNC are supported by one-on-one mentoring. Our services are needed now more than ever.”
