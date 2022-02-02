Bowling fundraiser returns to in-person event

Funds raised will be used to support the program, which provides adults to work with children in need of mentorship in a “Big Brother” or “Big Sister” relationship. BBBSWNC supports “Bigs” and “Littles” matches in 18 western North Carolina mountain counties, the release says.

“Many children in today’s busy single-parent homes in western North Carolina don’t have a caring, compassionate adult they can call their very own,” the release reads. “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina works to change that, matching trained, professionally supported volunteer Big Brothers and Big Sisters with local children who need someone in their corner.

“A few hours a week, these matches do simple activities proven to improve a child’s self-esteem, such as doing homework, going for walks, trying a new recipe or shooting hoops. BBBSWNC offers committed adults several options for helping a wonderful child in their community who deserves a great future.”

Dorian Palmer, vice-president of philanthropy for BBBSWNC, was inspired to get involved with the organization after receiving valuable mentorship as a “Little” in the Burke County program 16 years ago. Having grown up in a single-parent household, he greatly appreciates the support his “Big” provided.