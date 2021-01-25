Bowling fundraiser transforms into video contest

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Burke County invites people to put on a show for a good cause.
The group normally holds its annual “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser at this time of year, but because of COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings, the organization, which provides mentors to children in need in Burke County, is joining with other BBBS chapters to offer the fundraiser virtually.
Instead of teams gathering to bowl against each other in person, people are invited to film videos of themselves bowling, says a news release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina, the regional organization that includes the local BBBS chapter.
“In the new, pandemic-aware format, ‘bowlers’ will create videos of up to 60 seconds of their teams bowling anything (except live animals and small children),” the press release reads. “For those who need help, BBBSWNC will edit their best clips.”
Video awards
Nina Ervin, program coordinator for the Burke County BBBS chapter, said the videos will be judged by an advisory council and “celebrity” judges in Burke County.
“We will have seven categories to be locally judged, and the winners from those categories will compete on a regional level in three categories,” Ervin said.
Local awards will be given in the following categories:
- Most money raised
- Most creative video
- Best costumes
- Funniest video
- Best music selection
- Best teamwork
- Best big and little video
“The prizes we receive traditionally are donated from local businesses who support us every year,” Ervin said. “We list those sponsors on our advertisement for Bowl for Kids’ Sake, T-shirts the bowlers would be wearing the day of the event and any promotion for the event. All bowlers will receive T-shirts and a chance to win prizes that we will be giving out with raffle tickets.”
She is eager to see how creative people will get with their videos.
“The idea is fun and exciting, to try something new we haven't done before, and still have the commitment of our sponsors,” Ervin said.
The cost to register a community team of at least four people is $50, and the cost to register a business team is $300. People who do not want to create a video are welcome to make a donation to the organization. BBBSWNC also welcomes corporate sponsors, and will provide regional media exposure in return. Those wishing to register, donate or sponsor should visit bbbswnc.org for more information.
The deadline for bowler registration is Monday, March 1. Videos must be submitted to BFKS@bbbswnc.org by Monday, March 15. County and regional awards will be announced April 8 and 21, respectively.
Needed support
The organization is counting on the new format to pay off, as Bowl for Kids’ Sake is normally one of the group’s largest fundraising events of the year.
“Our funds will go to providing resources for the youth, families and agency resources that will allow us to support our youth,” Ervin said.
The program matches adults with children who could benefit from having the support of a mentor. Normally, the mentor meets in person regularly with the child, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced BBBS chapters to adjust their format.
“Like most nonprofits, the pandemic has caused our agency to revise our process to be safe and accessible to youth, volunteers and families,” Ervin said. “Our focus was the same: to transform children's lives by inspiring and empowering their potential. Having a safe process that protects the youth and volunteers was the greatest concern during the pandemic. We (met) the youth and families in their need by being virtual, since the schools were on plans that were in-person and remote. Accommodating the youth academic needs allowed the agency to assist the child and parent by being mentors and having friendships with a purpose. Utilizing virtual formats, we provided fun activities, which allowed the youth and volunteers to interact remotely and still focus on youth developmental skills.”
She said the pandemic seems to have created a greater desire within people in the community to make a difference in the lives of others.
“We have seen an increase in volunteers signing up to be Big Brothers and Big Sisters,” Ervin said. “Volunteers have shared they were looking for positive opportunities to help someone during the pandemic and give back. January is National Mentoring Month, in which we recognize our volunteers who make our agency what it is today in their commitment to the youth.”
She encouraged people to create a video for the fundraiser.
“Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a fun and easy way to make an impact in Burke County by supporting the youth,” Ervin said. “Tap into your creative skills by participating in a virtual bowling experience that will allow you to have fun safely, win prizes and donate to a much needed service for youth.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.