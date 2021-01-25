Bowling fundraiser transforms into video contest

Needed support

“Like most nonprofits, the pandemic has caused our agency to revise our process to be safe and accessible to youth, volunteers and families,” Ervin said. “Our focus was the same: to transform children's lives by inspiring and empowering their potential. Having a safe process that protects the youth and volunteers was the greatest concern during the pandemic. We (met) the youth and families in their need by being virtual, since the schools were on plans that were in-person and remote. Accommodating the youth academic needs allowed the agency to assist the child and parent by being mentors and having friendships with a purpose. Utilizing virtual formats, we provided fun activities, which allowed the youth and volunteers to interact remotely and still focus on youth developmental skills.”