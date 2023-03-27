A local Boy Scout has created another convenient place in Morganton for people to retire worn-out American flags.

Kelsey Randall, a member of Troop 184 of Morganton and a senior at Freedom High School, installed a new flag retirement box at the Burke County Senior Center at 501 N. Green St. for his Eagle Scout project.

Randall, who has served in Scouts for the past six years, said he wanted his project to bring attention to veterans and contribute to the senior center, which is why he chose a flag retirement box. The senior center houses the Burke County Veterans’ Service Office.

The flags deposited in the box will be received by Molly Eller, the county veterans’ service officer. Eller will distribute the flags to local groups, such as Boy Scout troops and veterans’ organizations, who will retire the flags with honor.

“It goes to a good place,” Randall said. “They take good care of it and dispose of it properly.”

His grandfather donated most of the funds for the project. His older brothers, also Eagle Scouts, helped him with the installation.

“Over the course of around two to three weekends, we laid the cement and build the posts and did the rocks around it,” Randall said. “The biggest challenge was finding the right spot to be noticeable, but not in the way, but also to convince people to come early on a cold weekend morning to work.”

The box, located against the front of the building, is flanked by two informational boards providing facts about the US military and a description of how flags should be disposed of in a respectful way.

“I would also like the thank Wellman’s Image and Design, who were able to print off the banners just like I needed and get them delivered all amazingly fast,” Randall said.

He encouraged people to make use of the box and said it can be used for other flags, such as the state flag, as well.

“I hope it will allow people to donate more flags, of course, but I also hope it brings more attention to the senior center and the great things they do for veterans and to hopefully encourage more people to help,” Randall said.

He said serving in the Boy Scouts has taught him about the importance of balancing self-independence with working as a member of a team.

“My favorite part of Boy Scouts would have to be the opportunities it opens up for you—everything from sleeping on an aircraft carrier to going cross country on a hike,” Randall said.

In addition to participating in Boy Scouts, Randall has served in the JROTC program at Freedom for the past four years, according to his father. He is active in the JROTC drill team and flag detail for athletic events.

He has his sights set on a career with the US Navy and already has enlisted. He will report for basic training at the end of June and hopes to serve in Cryptologic Technician Networks.

For more information about the flag retirement box, contact Molly Eller, the veterans’ service officer for Burke County, at 828-439-4376 or molly.eller@burkenc.org.