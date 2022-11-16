 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy Scout Troop collects items for BUCM

  • Updated
Boy Scout Troop 197 in Glen Alpine will be “Scouting for Food” on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Food Lion on N.C. 181 near Bost Road. The troop is asking for the community’s help collecting food items for Burke United Christian Ministries.

The following non-perishable items are in need: applesauce, baking supplies, barbecue sauce, canned beans, cake mixes, canned fruits, canned meats, canned soup, canned pasta, canned tomatoes, canned vegetables, cereal, coffee, cookies, cooking oil, crackers, fruit snacks, granola bars, jelly, juices, ketchup, mashed potatoes, mayonnaise, pancake mix, pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, ramen noodles, rice, salt and pepper, spices, sugar, syrup, tea bags, tomato sauce and tuna fish. Pet food and pet snacks also will be accepted.

No homemade goods, opened products or perishable items will be accepted.

