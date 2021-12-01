Boy Scout, volunteers to plant 300 trees in Morganton

WEDDINGTON – A Boy Scout in Union County will travel to Morganton Saturday to leave a lasting legacy.
Aaron Grossman, an 11th-grade student at Metrolina Christian Academy in Indian Trail and member of Boy Scout Troop No. 46 in Matthews, plans to achieve his Eagle Scout rank by planting trees on a property off River Road in Morganton.
The tree planting event Saturday is a result of a partnership with Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina. Grossman has worked for months to bring the project to fruition.
“My Eagle Scout project is to restore a parcel of land,” Grossman said. “I chose the property by speaking with the conservancy on my ideas of reforestation. They pointed me to an opportunity at the River Road property. After being owned by a farmer, the conservancy now owns the land and has called it the Possum Rock Property. For the past 15-plus years, it has been used as an agricultural field. However, with the help of the Foothills Conservancy, I have cleared the field and will plant 300 trees to restore the local forest on the property.”
He said participating in the Boy Scouts sparked an interest in conservation, fueled by taking an environmental science course at school. He has earned multiple environmentally-focused merit badges during his time in the troop.
“I enjoy learning new skills and being able to help others and the environment,” Grossman said.
He will be joined by about 20 volunteers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to plant the trees.
“I have recruited them through members of my troop and supporters and employees of the conservancy,” Grossman said. “I do not believe I will need any more volunteers, but any extra help is welcomed!”
Native Forest Nursery is supplying the trees.
“From this nursery, 200 native saplings have been purchased,” Grossman said. “These trees are a variety of Piedmont Alluvial species, such as white oak, scarlet oak, and sycamore. I have also received a donation of 100 blight-resistant American Chestnut trees. The chestnut saplings, as well as the Piedmont Alluvials, will be planted across a 1 ½-acre field.”
He hopes the project will enhance Burke County’s natural resources far into the future.
“I hope my long-term impact of my project will be to educate people on the benefits of reforestation and the specialty of each tree species,” Grossman said. “I also hope to help the Burke County area by supporting the growth of native plants.”
Ryan Sparks, stewardship director for Foothills Conservancy, praised the project.
“It has been a real pleasure working with Aaron on his Eagle Scout project, and I am very proud to be a part of it,” Sparks said. “Aaron’s work to restore native trees and shrubs at FCNC’s Possum Rock River Access will result in many long-lasting positive impacts in this rural part of Burke County, including: improved air and water quality, improved habitat for a variety of wildlife and important pollinator species, improved forest quantity and quality and enriched scenic and natural views while travelling River Road or floating the Henry Fork River.
“Aaron’s project also includes planting 100 blight-resistant American chestnut seedlings as part of an effort by FCNC to restore this once dominant and culturally important tree to forests in our area. Once the project is complete, the public will be able to come out and visit the developing forest, learn about the American chestnut and other native trees found in our area, and enjoy recreating or relaxing by the riverside.”
Those interested in helping with the tree planting project Saturday are asked to contact Grossman at aaron.c.grossman@gmail.com or Brittany Watkins, special projects coordinator for the Foothills Conservancy, at bwatkins@foothillsconservancy.org for additional information.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.