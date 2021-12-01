Boy Scout, volunteers to plant 300 trees in Morganton

He will be joined by about 20 volunteers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to plant the trees.

“I have recruited them through members of my troop and supporters and employees of the conservancy,” Grossman said. “I do not believe I will need any more volunteers, but any extra help is welcomed!”

Native Forest Nursery is supplying the trees.

“From this nursery, 200 native saplings have been purchased,” Grossman said. “These trees are a variety of Piedmont Alluvial species, such as white oak, scarlet oak, and sycamore. I have also received a donation of 100 blight-resistant American Chestnut trees. The chestnut saplings, as well as the Piedmont Alluvials, will be planted across a 1 ½-acre field.”

He hopes the project will enhance Burke County’s natural resources far into the future.

“I hope my long-term impact of my project will be to educate people on the benefits of reforestation and the specialty of each tree species,” Grossman said. “I also hope to help the Burke County area by supporting the growth of native plants.”

Ryan Sparks, stewardship director for Foothills Conservancy, praised the project.