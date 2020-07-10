Boy uses birthday money to buy deputies treat bags

For many, cash gifts given for a birthday give an opportunity to splurge on the something they’ve been eyeing for a while.
But Gage Stephens, who turned 9 in April, surprised his mom when he told her, out of the blue, that he wanted to use his birthday for something different: buying treat bags for deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
“His birthday was in April, so of course we didn’t get to do a birthday party until later on because of the COVID-19 stuff,” said Gage’s mom, Naomi. “He just asked for his birthday money if he could buy beef jerky and Gatorade for the police officers because that’s what they like to eat.”
She said she and her husband, Danny, who used to work for the Sheriff’s Office, chipped in to help Gage buy chips, cookies, Gatorade, water and some candy to go in the treat bags.
“I just thought it was amazing that a 9-year-old would want to do something like that when we can’t get adults to show love and kindness in the world,” she said.
Gage told The News Herald he wanted the officers to know that people loved and appreciated them.
“I saw on the news that people are being mean to them,” Gage said.
It was a pleasant surprise for the deputies, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.
“One of the most rewarding feelings a law enforcement officer can experience is through the eyes and the smile of a child,” Whisenant said. “The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has truly been blessed by an outpouring of support by Burke County citizens. Gage’s unselfishness in using his birthday money to purchase treat bags for deputies allowed us to pause, during difficult times, and be grateful to be serving in our chosen profession. Thank you Gage; you certainly made our day.”
Naomi said her husband called some of his friends at the Sheriff’s Office and they agreed to meet with Gage to accept the treat bags.
“It was really sweet for them to take time out to meet with our child for something,” Naomi said.
The officers told Gage thank you and even gave him some special presents to honor the occasion.
“Then they gave me a challenge coin and two patches,” he said.
The challenge coins are coins deputies give out to members of the community to challenge them to make the community better, Naomi said.
He might just be 9 years old, but he said he wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps and become a police officer too.
“(I want to be) a police officer like my daddy,” Gage said.
For his parents, Gage’s act of kindness was a reminder of what the world needs to see more often.
“It warmed my heart, mine and my husband’s hearts,” Naomi said. “With all of the ugliness going on in the world today, for a 9-year-old to understand that we need just to love each other, that says a lot.”
Gage had a message for all of the law enforcement officers out there.
“Thank you and we love our police officers,” Gage said.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
