Boy uses birthday money to buy deputies treat bags

For many, cash gifts given for a birthday give an opportunity to splurge on the something they’ve been eyeing for a while.

But Gage Stephens, who turned 9 in April, surprised his mom when he told her, out of the blue, that he wanted to use his birthday for something different: buying treat bags for deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

“His birthday was in April, so of course we didn’t get to do a birthday party until later on because of the COVID-19 stuff,” said Gage’s mom, Naomi. “He just asked for his birthday money if he could buy beef jerky and Gatorade for the police officers because that’s what they like to eat.”

She said she and her husband, Danny, who used to work for the Sheriff’s Office, chipped in to help Gage buy chips, cookies, Gatorade, water and some candy to go in the treat bags.

“I just thought it was amazing that a 9-year-old would want to do something like that when we can’t get adults to show love and kindness in the world,” she said.

Gage told The News Herald he wanted the officers to know that people loved and appreciated them.

“I saw on the news that people are being mean to them,” Gage said.