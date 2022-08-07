Bragging about our backyard bounty

In the spring, I wrote about the raised garden we planted in our backyard. My husband Dean built the planters out of slats from used pallets. This summer, we are feeling blessed as we reap the rewards of our (mostly his) labor. We have fresh food and are cutting the cost of groceries.

This summer has been hot and unusually dry, but one of the beauties of a raised garden in the backyard is the close proximity to a water hose. The weeds are sparse and are easy to pull from the soft soil. No need for a hoe or John Deere. I would say it’s like the Garden of Eden, but I wasn’t there.

We have fresh food and are cutting the cost of groceries, especially important during this time of rampant inflation. For instance, the cost of eggs are now $3.50 a dozen. Six months ago, we were getting them for $.70 a dozen.

Tomatoes, peppers, squash and eggplants have been plentiful. I find it gratifying to walk into the backyard and pick our dinner. Fried eggplants don’t take long to cook. We can make a nice-sized meal for the two of us with a few of them. I like to mix zucchini and yellow squash and caramelize them to make another quick summertime entrée.

I also enjoy reaching into the refrigerator and pulling out two of the eight stuffed peppers we cooked the night before and microwaving them. We found a good, simple recipe online. It is made up of whole peppers, cooked rice, ground beef, diced tomatoes and seasoned with salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce. I add cherry tomatoes as a side, and we soon have a meal that would satisfy the heartiest of appetites.

Our blueberries are still producing even though we have picked, eaten, frozen and given away over four gallons. The wildlife netting we put over the blueberries was quite effective. We caught an unsuspecting bunny or two and a few cardinals, but after bouncing back and forth off the netting for a while, they always found their way out.

I emptied the freezer part of the fridge in order to refill it with fruits and vegetables. While doing the chore I leave until I absolutely have to, I found a snowball I had saved for my brother who lives near Wilmington, North Carolina. I started to throw it out, but decided to keep it until his next visit. I found four cold packs for aches and pains, and a little freezer-burned food that needed to be chucked.

Dean made us a blueberry pie recently, and that’s what we had for dinner. Yes, we had blueberry pie for dinner! I’ve heard we’re not supposed to eat our deserts first, so pie is all we had.

We canned spaghetti sauce, which will give us fond memories of our summer garden next winter. If we preserve enough, we may feed our large family spaghetti and meatballs — while using our homemade sauce — for Christmas dinner. We range in age from seniors, Dean and me, our three children and their spouses, young adults, teens, tweens, elementary-age children to preschoolers. What would be better to feed such a varied age group than spaghetti?

Dean’s dad used to tease us when we were still young enough to be called newlyweds. As we came in from the garden, he would ask us how our macaroni was doing this year. He spent years in bed with multiple sclerosis, but his humor stayed with him until the end.

Our one pear tree is so full the limbs are bending low. Maybe enough will last to ripen in the fall for us to make pear preserves.

Our okra and beans are now producing. One of my favorite summer meals is a serving of fried okra, one of sliced tomatoes and a serving of mashed potatoes. I will fork up a small amount from each in order to get the variety of tastes in my mouth from every bite. We might get a chance to can tomatoes and okra for soup next winter if the tomatoes keep bearing. The okra usually produces until the first frost.

By preserving our fresh produce, we may lessen the burden of high food prices in the winter. We can tell a difference in our grocery bill now. It would be nice if inflation would drop and help us all. Until then, all that are able might consider growing food in their backyard. You may have enough fruits and vegetables to share with friends and family, and if the produce keeps coming, you could donate to local food ministries that may be struggling to find affordable food to distribute. The reminder to help each other out can be the silver lining we focus on in the dark cloud of a bad economy.