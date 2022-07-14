BRAHM’s 2022 Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival planned

BLOWING ROCK — BRAHM (Blowing Rock Art & History Museum) will host its annual Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival Aug. 16-20, concluding with the Wet Paint Sale on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Be on the lookout Aug. 16-20 and you may notice scores of artists painting outdoors in the fifth annual Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival. “Plein Air’’ is a French term referring to the practice of painting from life and nature in the great outdoors. BRAHM will once again welcome 120 artists from more than 15 states to draw and paint the area’s many sights and splendors.

In addition to watching artists at work over the course of the five-day festival, BRAHM invites the public to view and shop the Wet Paint Sale on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Tickets are free, but timed entry spots must be reserved online. The sale will be in BRAHM’s Alexander Community Gallery at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane, off Main Street in Blowing Rock.

The Wet Paint Sale is a culmination of the artists’ work painting the scenes of the quaint village of Blowing Rock, as well as the stunning Blue Ridge Parkway vistas, lakes, trails and features. Artists may work in any 2-dimensional medium, with oil painting being the most popular. (Since oil paint often takes days or even weeks to dry to the touch, the still wet paintings are framed and hung for display and sale, hence the Wet Paint Sale name.)

Participating artists vary from hobbyists to collected professionals, assuring there will be art available for purchase in a wide price range. Proceeds from the Wet Paint Sale go toward the mission of BRAHM to provide cultural enrichment to the High Country communities by promoting the arts and Southern Appalachian heritage and history through educational programs, exhibitions, activities and permanent collections. Proceeds also benefit BRAHM’s education outreach programs. What better way to celebrate the purchase of your new home, remember a vacation destination or give a gift to be treasured for decades, than to support the arts and artists with the purchase of original creations at the Wet Paint Sale?

To learn more about the 2022 Blowing Rock Plein Air Fesitval and to register for the Wet Paint Sale, visit BlowingRockPleinAir.org or call 828-295-9099.