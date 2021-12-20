 Skip to main content
Branch to temporarily close for renovations
Burke County Public Library

Branch to temporarily close for renovations

Burke County Public Library - Library Matters photo

For information about the Burke County Public Library, visit bcpls.org

 Tammie Gercken, The News Herald

The Morganton branch of the Burke County Public Library will close for approximately two weeks beginning Saturday, Jan. 8 for interior renovations.

During this period, library customers may obtain materials through curbside service. Online programs will continue and staff will be available by phone and email.

Interior renovations will be done upstairs and downstairs. Upstairs, the Kistler wings, the lobby and the circulation desk area will be painted. Downstairs, the staff areas and the study rooms will have new flooring installed. Between now and closing on Jan. 8, staff will pack up books in the young adult area, move lots of furniture and staff items, and relocate some staff work areas. Also, in mid to late January, exterior renovations on the Morganton Public Library will begin, which will include repair of rotten wood, fascia and frieze board replacement, new gutters, and exterior paint.

The library will reopen once interior renovations are complete. During the exterior renovations, it may be necessary to enter the library through the lower level handicap entrance. Please see the library website at bcpls.org or Facebook page for updates about the renovations and closure. For more information about curbside service or library programs, contact the library at 828-764-9260.

