Branches easing visitor restrictions

The Burke County Public Library is continuing to ease visitor restrictions as local COVID-19 numbers go down.
Beginning Monday, April 19, all branches of the library will be open to users without appointments, according to Jim Wilson, the library’s director.
“Throughout the pandemic, whenever making decisions about library operations, we have looked to several sources for guidance, such as the governor’s executive orders, guidelines from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and advice from our local county health department,” Wilson said. “We also look at what other public libraries across the state are doing to see what has worked well and what has not. For us to relax requiring appointments, we looked at our local COVID numbers, which have been on the decline for a number of weeks, along with the latest orders from the governor. In making any decision to increase or decrease library services, our first priority is the well-being of our customers and staff. The fact that more and more folks are being vaccinated also influenced this decision. As of now, the majority of the library staff has been fully vaccinated.”
There will be a capacity limit at each location, and patrons’ time in the library will be limited. The branches will continue to require appointments to use the library’s computers and study rooms.
“We have established capacities for each site and also for service areas within each library, such as computers, book stacks and reading areas,” Wilson said. “We will require our customers to socially distance while in the library. The capacities reflect social distancing. The maximum capacity for each library, not including staff, as of April 19, will be 50 for Morganton and 30 each for Valdese and C.B. Hildebrand. We are asking customers to check-in/check-out at the main desk as they arrive/leave and let us know what areas they plan to use. This will help us keep track of how many folks are in the various areas of the library and for how long.”
Visitors will be encouraged to wear masks.
“While we prefer everyone wear a face covering, that will not be a requirement,” Wilson said. “Anyone coming in the library not wearing a face covering will be offered a mask if they want one.”
Curbside service for materials will continue to be available at all sites. Online programming and drive through pick-up events will continue. Wilson and his staff are discussing how and when to return to in-person programming.
“The factors we look at for a return to in-person programming are much the same as relaxing the need for appointments and increasing capacity,” Wilson said. “We are bringing back some in-person adult and young-adult programs in April. Those programs will require participants to social distance. We want to increase our programming and restore services, but will do so in a way that provides for everyone’s safety.”
The branches are still not accepting materials inside. Returns of books and other library items must be placed in the drop boxes located outside each library. All returned materials are quarantined before going back on the shelves.
The library also has temporarily halted accepting donations of materials, except for items for the “Most Wanted List.” Before the pandemic, the library would receive donations of books for the Friends of the Burke County Public Library’s bi-annual book sale, but the organization has not been able to hold a book sale event since 2019.
“Not having been able to have a Friends of the Library book sale over the past year has been difficult for the library and the Friends,” Wilson said. “The library has run out of room to store books, and that’s the main reason we aren’t accepting donations right now, except for books that are popular, such as bestsellers. The downside for the Friends is the lost revenue from the book sale, much of which goes to support library programs. Despite that, the Friends have maintained their financial support for library programs, and folks have been very good about renewing their Friends’ memberships or becoming a new member during the pandemic, which has been a great help.”
The library staff is already making plans for its annual Summer Reading Program.
“As we are still dealing with the effects of COVID, summer reading programs will be a combination of virtual and in-person activities and programs,” Wilson said. “As long as COVID numbers stay low and more folks are vaccinated, we will be able to have more in-person programs for all ages during the summer.”
Looking to summer and beyond, he shared his hopes for the library in a post-COVID-19 world.
“As we come out of the pandemic, our first hope is to see all of our customers be able to fully enjoy all the great books, programs and services that their library offers in-person,” Wilson said. “We hope we can be a part of everyone’s journey back to normalcy. The pandemic posed lots of challenges for library staff as they adapted to the restrictions brought on by COVID. With little notice, they had to find new ways to deliver programs, services and materials. Observing all the things they have done, I have been so impressed with what they have been able to accomplish and the high level of service they maintained under difficult circumstances. What we have discovered is that we don’t want to give up some of the new things we tried during COVID, such as digital programs, curbside pickup of materials and even the ever-present Zoom meetings. Keeping some of these things going forward will allow us to serve more users with a greater variety of programs and services.”
He encouraged people to come back to the library for a visit soon.
“We miss you,” Wilson said. “The pandemic did not keep us from ordering, and we have lots of new books on the shelves. Safety is important to us, and I think folks can be confident they will be in safe environment when coming to the library. But if anyone is still a bit wary, we will be glad to bring your books to you curbside.”
Any additional changes in library operations will be posted on the library’s website at bcpls.org and its Facebook page.
