Branches easing visitor restrictions

“Not having been able to have a Friends of the Library book sale over the past year has been difficult for the library and the Friends,” Wilson said. “The library has run out of room to store books, and that’s the main reason we aren’t accepting donations right now, except for books that are popular, such as bestsellers. The downside for the Friends is the lost revenue from the book sale, much of which goes to support library programs. Despite that, the Friends have maintained their financial support for library programs, and folks have been very good about renewing their Friends’ memberships or becoming a new member during the pandemic, which has been a great help.”

The library staff is already making plans for its annual Summer Reading Program.

“As we are still dealing with the effects of COVID, summer reading programs will be a combination of virtual and in-person activities and programs,” Wilson said. “As long as COVID numbers stay low and more folks are vaccinated, we will be able to have more in-person programs for all ages during the summer.”

Looking to summer and beyond, he shared his hopes for the library in a post-COVID-19 world.