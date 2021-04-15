Branches join statewide lending network

Patrons of the Burke County Public Library are about to be treated to a far wider selection of items to check out.
The library will become the latest member of the NC Cardinal public library consortium on May 6, said Jim Wilson, the library’s director. The consortium, administered by the State Library of North Carolina, is a network of more than 50 public library systems across the state.
As a consortium member, the Burke County Public Library will share an online catalog with other member libraries, expanding patrons’ choices to more than 7 million items such as books, audiobooks, videos and electronic resources, such as e-books.
“The NC Cardinal library consortium was started in 2010 through the State Library of North Carolina as a way to share the combined resources of public libraries across the state,” Wilson said. “We have been interested in the possibility of joining NC Cardinal for the past few years, especially as it became clear that the library automation system they were offering was becoming more comparable to what we were already using. Two years ago, we made the decision to join and submitted our application for membership. The NC Cardinal team is able to migrate three to four library systems a year to NC Cardinal, so there can be a wait to get on the list.”
He described the benefits of joining the network.
“First, we wanted to make sure that NC Cardinal was able to offer a reliable and feature-rich product that would benefit library users and staff,” Wilson said. “Our current library automation system is one of the best on the market, and after evaluating NC Cardinal, we felt it was more than comparable.
"Second, was the ability as a member to share a catalog of items across all consortium libraries. This would give our local patrons access to millions of items in libraries across the state by being able to request materials we don't have locally.
"Third, was cost. With any library automation system, the library expects to pay an annual maintenance fee that covers upgrades and support. Over the years, we have seen the annual maintenance fee from our current vendor creep ever higher. Based on estimates from NC Cardinal staff, we expect our annual maintenance fee to be roughly 25% of what our current vendor charges.”
He explained how patrons can access materials from other libraries.
“If you find a book or DVD at the Cumberland County Public Library that you want that our library does not have, you can place a hold on that item and it will be shipped to the Burke County Public Library, where you can come in and pick it up,” Wilson said.
Employees at all three branches have prepared for several months to make the transition from the library’s current automation system to NC Cardinal.
“First, was doing collection maintenance on the physical items we own,” Wilson said. “Staff ran usage and age reports and did a thorough weeding of the collection to remove items that were in poor condition, out-of-date, or had not been checked out in many years. Once that was complete, staff inventoried the collection and made sure everything on the shelves was checked in. The final step was to run a list of the entire collection in call number order and compare that to the items on the shelves. We also did a review and clean-up of our patron and item databases.
"Beginning in February, three of our senior staff began weekly calls with the NC Cardinal team to make sure all of our data and settings would migrate correctly. For the past several weeks, all library staff have been participating in NC Cardinal training.”
The branches will close at certain times during the week of April 19 to accommodate additional training. The Valdese Public Library will close at noon Tuesday, April 20, and reopen for regular hours Wednesday. The Morganton Public Library will close at noon Wednesday, April 21, and reopen Thursday. The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library will open late one day — at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. All three branches will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, so the NC Cardinal team can load the library’s data onto their servers. On Thursday, May 6, the libraries will open at 11 a.m. so staffers have time to make sure the new system works correctly.
He said as of May 1, patrons should not use the library’s current online public access catalog to place holds or renew materials. People can use the catalog through the rest of April by visiting bit.ly/3dejCxb. This is different from the library’s “Libby” app, which is just for e-books.
“The reason we don't want patrons to place holds or renew books through our current online catalog after May 1 is because we must have a cutoff date for transactions so the NC Cardinal staff can download the data from our current system and move it all to the NC Cardinal server,” Wilson said. “Once we are in the cutoff period, NC Cardinal will provide us with an offline method to check out library items to patrons. During that time, we will only be able to check out. We can't check in items, renew items or allow holds on items until we are using NC Cardinal.”
The library will provide a link to the new catalog on its website at bcpls.org once it goes live. Patrons will not have to download a new program or sign up anywhere to participate.
“We are working diligently with NC Cardinal staff to have as smooth a transition as possible,” Wilson said.
There are more than 200 NC Cardinal member library locations across the state, he said. Patrons in the network check out more than 485,000 items every month and place more than 96,000 requests for items.
“The library is very excited about the expansion of services and increased access to material offered to its users by this move to NC Cardinal, and appreciate our users’ patience as we make this transition,” Wilson said. “Being a member of NC Cardinal will greatly enhance the resources we can provide to Burke County citizens.”
For information call the library at 828-764-9261 or visit bcpls.org.
