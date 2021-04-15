Branches join statewide lending network

He said as of May 1, patrons should not use the library’s current online public access catalog to place holds or renew materials. People can use the catalog through the rest of April by visiting bit.ly/3dejCxb. This is different from the library’s “Libby” app, which is just for e-books.

“The reason we don't want patrons to place holds or renew books through our current online catalog after May 1 is because we must have a cutoff date for transactions so the NC Cardinal staff can download the data from our current system and move it all to the NC Cardinal server,” Wilson said. “Once we are in the cutoff period, NC Cardinal will provide us with an offline method to check out library items to patrons. During that time, we will only be able to check out. We can't check in items, renew items or allow holds on items until we are using NC Cardinal.”

The library will provide a link to the new catalog on its website at bcpls.org once it goes live. Patrons will not have to download a new program or sign up anywhere to participate.

“We are working diligently with NC Cardinal staff to have as smooth a transition as possible,” Wilson said.