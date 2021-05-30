Branches set to kick off summer reading program

Young adult summer reading program

“With everyone having been cooped up for so long, I coordinated with my Young Adult Advisory Board and basically asked, ‘What do you guys want to do this summer?’ and rather than our usual ‘big’ theme, they just wanted to have a summer where they could play (safely) with their friends, so that's what we're doing,” said Lizzie Whisnant, young adult program coordinator.

“One of the more exciting pieces of our summer reading program this year is straying away from our usual ‘teams,’ and it's every teen for themselves this year utilizing the ‘YAS Scoreboard,’ which is what teens have been using throughout the year during game and competition programs to compete for a prize every month,” Whisnant said. “All of the points will be tracked using the new READSquared software, where teens can create an account and track their points via app or the website. Teens can score points by going to programs, winning games or competitions at the programs and, of course, by reading books.”