Branches set to kick off summer reading program

The Burke County Public Library has a host of fun activities and programs scheduled to keep people of all ages engaged in reading this summer.
Registration for the summer reading program is underway now. People can register online at bcpls.org or in person at the Morganton, Valdese or C.B. Hildebrand branches. The library will kick off the program on Monday, June 7.
There are separate programs for children, young adults and adults. The children’s summer reading program kick-off will be a drive-thru celebration that will take place from 4-6 p.m. June 7 at Valdese Elementary School, according to Brandy Huffman, youth services program coordinator. The event will include visits from Gravity Check Jugglers, Twist the Balloon Man and Conrad the Crawdad. Children will enjoy popsicles and receive a to-go craft.
Young adults and adults are invited to kick off their summer reading program with an outdoor screening of the movie “Bumblebee” at 8:30 p.m. (or sunset) June 7 on the grounds of the Morganton branch.
All three summer reading programs are using a new book tracking software/app called “READSquared,” sponsored by the State Library of North Carolina, that participants can use to log their reading progress and activity participation throughout the summer, which makes them eligible to win prizes.
Library staff have planned a variety both in-person and virtual events to round out the programs:
Children’s summer reading program
Children’s story times will still be held virtually during the summer reading program, Huffman said. Participants also can tune in to “Page Turner Adventures,” described as an interactive, educational video series that will include presentations, virtual field trips and craft demonstrations. The series can be accessed by visiting bcpls.org. The library will offer regular take-home crafts and kits for kids to work on as well.
Huffman said the library is excited to get back to in-person events, and she has planned several outdoor activities for children to enjoy, such as story times in local parks, a Lego club, pool outings and a farm tour.
“Children will earn digital badges and points for the minutes they read and for completing missions and activities throughout the summer,” Huffman said. “Everyone that completes the program will receive a small goody bag. We also plan to raffle some bigger prizes at the end, such as Big Foot Climbing Gym and TOSS Art Pod passes.”
The program will end with two fun events. Pelican’s SnoBalls will visit the C.B. Hildebrand library from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31. Children and their families also are invited to a celebration from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 at Catawba Meadows Park that will feature live music by Sharon Clarke, a presentation by a ranger from South Mountains State Park and the opportunity to visit with miniature horses.
For more information on the children’s summer reading program, contact Huffman at brandy.huffman@burkenc.org or visit bcpls.org/kids.php.
Young adult summer reading program
The “#YAS” young adult summer reading program also will provide a combination of virtual and in-person events.
“With everyone having been cooped up for so long, I coordinated with my Young Adult Advisory Board and basically asked, ‘What do you guys want to do this summer?’ and rather than our usual ‘big’ theme, they just wanted to have a summer where they could play (safely) with their friends, so that's what we're doing,” said Lizzie Whisnant, young adult program coordinator.
The #YAS program is open to rising middle, middle and high school students.
“One of the more exciting pieces of our summer reading program this year is straying away from our usual ‘teams,’ and it's every teen for themselves this year utilizing the ‘YAS Scoreboard,’ which is what teens have been using throughout the year during game and competition programs to compete for a prize every month,” Whisnant said. “All of the points will be tracked using the new READSquared software, where teens can create an account and track their points via app or the website. Teens can score points by going to programs, winning games or competitions at the programs and, of course, by reading books.”
Participants will be able to “cash in” their points at the end of the program.
“For every 30 points scored, their name will be entered into the drawing for a prize of their choosing,” Whisnant said. “The drawing will happen the week after the end of the summer reading program, and teens do not have to be present to win.”
Young adult activities planned include both in-person and virtual game nights, a variety of craft workshops, a field day, a homemade ice cream social, an outdoor scavenger hunt, a sidewalk art competition, a water balloon war and a virtual pet show.
Special events include:
- Dungeons & Dragons @ the Library: “(This) is actually a program we've been hosting every month for the past couple of months,” Whisnant said. “We have an experienced ‘Dungeon Master’ (who creates and runs the campaign) who has been teaching a small group of teens how to play D&D via Zoom. This month is our first time playing in-person. The library will be providing dinner and snacks to the participants. At this time, I have one slot left for this program.”
- Improv Night: “(This) is a new program that allows teens the opportunity to show off their comedy skills,” Whisnant said. “This month, the theme is ‘Think Tank,’ so they will be tasked with coming up with a ‘problem’ and then find a hilarious ‘solution’ invention. It's a great way for teens who want experience in public speaking to try their hand at it in a safe space where the goal is to be laughed at. The teens who garner the most laughs will earn points on the #YAS Scoreboard. Teens can participate in this program in-person or online via Zoom.”
- Escape Room Night: “(This) will be held at the Valdese Public Library in-person, and we will be transforming the community room into an escape room for the teens,” Whisnant said. “They will be given a time limit and clues, and they will have to work together to escape the room.”
Certain programs will require advanced registration.
“Once a teen has created their account on bcpls.readsquared.com, they can go to bcpls.org/yas and click on the ‘Activity’ registration form,” Whisnant said. “It's super-important to do both, so teens can get absolutely everything that the library has to offer for them this summer.”
The #YAS summer reading program will end with an outdoor screening of the movie “Big Hero 6” at 8:30 p.m./sunset at the Valdese Public Library.
For more information on the program, contact Whisnant at 828-764-9273 or lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.
Adult summer reading program
The adult summer reading program will allow people ages 19 and older to enjoy good reads and fun activities while earning the chance to win prizes, according to Danielle Townsend, adult program coordinator. Patrons can use the READSquared app to track the books they read this summer and register for activities at bcpls.org/adult.
“Register for both book tracking and activities to get all the points you can to be entered to win the maximum amount of prizes,” Townsend said. “When you register for both, you will be able to view the adult activity calendar on the app. Adult programs will be green. (You can) log which programs you attended by receiving a special code on the day of the activity.”
Activities planned include craft workshops, Latino and Hmong cooking demonstrations, book discussions, author talks, tai-chi classes, field trips to South Mountains State Park for ranger presentations and a virtual pet show.
The program also will include a special community art project called “Connected.”
“This is a very cool project that will involve all three library branches,” Townsend said. “Adult patrons will register at the library closest to their home. They will receive a blank oversized puzzle piece to artfully decorate as they wish using their preferred media, letting personalities shine through. Pieces will be turned back in to same location and assembled with the others to create a beautiful piece of art that will be framed and displayed at each library, effectively showing how even though everyone is different, we are wonderfully and beautifully ‘connected,’ and that libraries work to connect the community.”
Completed puzzle pieces must be returned between June 30 and July 31.
For more information on the adult summer reading program, contact Townsend at 828-764-9269 or danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.
Registration for the summer reading programs can be completed at bcpls.readsquared.com or by downloading the ReadSquared app on your smartphone. Burke County Public Library has a dedicated tablet at each location bookmarked to the registration links for people who do not have a computer or internet access at home. Library staff will assist patrons with the registration process if needed. Participants will not be able to log books or activities until the program opens June 7.
