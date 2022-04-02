Branches to host community art show

The Burke County Public Library invites local residents to explore their creative side by participating in a community art show.

The library is giving people the opportunity to register and pick up a free art kit this month containing paints, a paintbrush and a small square canvas. Once they paint the canvas, they can return it to the library to be included in the “Big Little Art Show,” which will be on display at the library branches during the month of May.

“I discovered quite a number of libraries around the country had been having ‘Tiny Art Shows,’ and were having great fun with them,” said Danielle Townsend, adult program coordinator, who is organizing the show.

The supplies for the kits were purchased with funds from the adult programming budget, which is partially funded by The Library Foundation of Burke County and the Friends of the Burke County Public Library organization.

The show is open to all ages, and participants do not need to have a library card. There are no registration fees or any costs associated with the project, although people are allowed to use their own craft materials to paint or decorate the square if they choose. The finished artwork must be no larger than 4-inches-square. Subject matter should be family friendly.

“Art does not have to be on a grand scale,” Townsend said. “Art can be found in everyday items. My definition of art is colors, sounds, textures - things that engage the senses and make you feel something. Make you think about things objectively or just wonder. My wish is for participants to have fun with this program. Hopefully it will create joy.”

To register for a kit, visit bcpls.org or the “Burke County Public Library” Facebook page, or visit any library branch to pick up a kit. Completed artwork is due back by Sunday, April 24.

“Art will be on display at same branch (in which it was submitted) throughout the month of May,” Townsend said. “This will allow all three BCPLS locations to showcase the art. After the show has ended, the entries will be available for family and friends to purchase for a small fee through the Friends of the Library Book Nook. Funds will be used to subsidize future programs.”

She encouraged people to participate in the show.

“National Library Week is April 3-9, and the American Library Association’s theme for this year is, ‘Connect with Your Library.’ This seemed like a fun way to do just that!”

For more information, visit bcpls.org or contact 828-764-9269.

