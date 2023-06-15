The TGIF Summer Concert Series will return to the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square on Friday at 7 p.m. with music by Brandon Bethel.

Bethel, a Red Dirt artist, was born and raised in Morganton. He sang in church, school functions, and, to those closest to him, is considered knee deep in music. Bethel lives to perform as a singer and, with the encouragement of his peers, decided to make this his career. Starting with karaoke, he then auditioned for “American Idol” and “The Voice.” Bethel learned to play the guitar in 2015 and since has been playing in local bars, venues and casinos all over Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri.

His musical influences are Charlie Pride, Darius Rucker and Chris Stapleton, to name a few. Bethel is currently releasing new unique country music, traveling and playing venues in several states, making his way onto the Texas music scene. He is excited to return home to play for his hometown.

Come hang out under the summer stars on the newly designed courthouse square for the free 2023 concerts held every Friday evening in May, June and July (except Friday, July 7) from 6-10 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blankets and get comfortable while Bethel entertains you, rain or shine.

The TGIF Sponsors who make these incredible free events possible include The News Herald, City Electric, UNC Health Blue-Ridge, Case Farms, Downtown Development Association, CoMPAS X-Stream, Morganton Eye Physicians, United Beverage, CJ & Jess Real Estate, Alray Tire of Morganton, KICKS and Pepsi.