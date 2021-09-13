Breadstick products recalled due to possible sesame contamination

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat breadsticks, meat and cheese products containing Food and Drug Administration-regulated breadsticks that have been recalled by the producer, Jag Specialty Foods, due to concerns that the products may have comingled with sesame breadsticks and sesame seeds. Sesame is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed.