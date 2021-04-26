BREAKING: Jane Sohovich chosen to fill vacant school board seat

The Burke County Board of Education has returned to full numbers with Jane Sohovich chosen at Monday night’s regular meeting to fill its vacant seat.

Set to be sworn in at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sohovich was elected to the board on the fourth ballot of voting, winning by a 4-2 margin over Aaron Johnson. Sohovich and Johnson were tied on the second and third ballots of voting with board vice chairman R.L. Icard serving as the tiebreaker when he changed his support to Sohovich on the fourth round of voting.

Sohovich, who will fill one of two Western District seats — vacated by Edna Weller’s resignation at the end of March — for the next six-plus months until November’s general election, also was the leader on the first ballot, 3-2-1, with Johnson receiving a pair of votes and Maurice Beam earning one from Icard.

Sohovich received votes from chairman Buddy Armour, Don Hemstreet and Sam Wilkinson on all four ballots while Johnson was the choice of Wendi Craven and Seth Hunt Jr. in all four rounds. Icard voted for Johnson on the middle two ballots.

Along with Sohovich, Johnson and Beam, fellow candidates Kimberly Gragg and Susan Jones participated in 15-minute interviews with the board that began 90 minutes before the meeting. The quintet submitted letters of interest in filling the seat earlier in the month.