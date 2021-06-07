BREAKING: Mike Swan named BCPS superintendent

After nearly two months as the interim, Mike Swan now is the full-fledged superintendent of Burke County Public Schools.

Swan was elected to the post by a 4-2 vote of the Burke County Board of Education, which held a special-called meeting for the purpose on Monday evening at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center. Board members Seth Hunt Jr. and Wendi Craven voted against the measure while Don Hemstreet, R.L. Icard, Jane Sohovich, Sam Wilkinson and Chairman Buddy Armour were for it.

Swan is set to be sworn in on June 24 while his new contract will take effect July 1 after that document was approved by a 7-0 school board vote on a separate motion later in the meeting.

Before starting as interim superintendent on April 19, Swan was promoted to assistant superintendent late last year on Dec. 14. Prior to that, he served as BCPS' student services director for four years. Before moving to central office, Swan was the principal at Freedom High and Heritage Middle schools, also serving as an assistant principal at both of those schools and Liberty Middle School. He joined BCPS in 1998 as a teacher at Chesterfield Elementary School, later moving to Ray Childers Elementary School.