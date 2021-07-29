BREAKING: School board adopts optional mask policy for students, staff

Burke County Public Schools students and staff will be able to choose whether or not they wear masks in school buildings for the start of the 2021-22 school year, barring any changes.
The Burke County Board of Education made the decision to adopt an optional mask policy at Thursday night’s meeting at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center that was called specially for the purpose of discussing the issue.
The vote went 5-2 with Wendi Craven, Seth Hunt Jr., R.L. Icard, Jane Sohovich and Sam Wilkinson voting for the optional mask policy and Chairman Buddy Armour and Don Hemstreet opposing the measure.
For a board known for consistency in its vote splits, the outcome marked a diversion along those lines.
“Option 1,” the optional mask policy that the board adopted, also was the one recommended by Superintendent Mike Swan and his staff. The other two choices presented were “Option 2,” to mandate masks for grades kindergarten through eighth and leave them optional for high school grades, or “Option 3,” to make masks mandatory for every grade level.
Hemstreet and Armour spoke in favor of the guidelines laid out in Options 2 and 3.
Danny Scalise, the director of the Burke County Health Department, was on-hand to field questions from the board and noted that his office recommended Option 3 in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.
A significant portion of the community members present at the meeting, which had a crowd occupying roughly half or more of the available seating in the Olive Hill Room, applauded nearly every board member comment made against mandatory masking while many audience members who were wearing masks nodded in agreement of pro-masking statements.
In addition to optional masks, BCPS will continue to provide three-foot social distancing in classrooms as available, Swan said. Masks also will continue to be mandatory on buses to and from school, according to federal guidelines.
This story will be updated. See morganton.com and Sunday’s edition of The News Herald for more.