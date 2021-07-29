BREAKING: School board adopts optional mask policy for students, staff

Burke County Public Schools students and staff will be able to choose whether or not they wear masks in school buildings for the start of the 2021-22 school year, barring any changes.

The Burke County Board of Education made the decision to adopt an optional mask policy at Thursday night’s meeting at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center that was called specially for the purpose of discussing the issue.

The vote went 5-2 with Wendi Craven, Seth Hunt Jr., R.L. Icard, Jane Sohovich and Sam Wilkinson voting for the optional mask policy and Chairman Buddy Armour and Don Hemstreet opposing the measure.

For a board known for consistency in its vote splits, the outcome marked a diversion along those lines.

“Option 1,” the optional mask policy that the board adopted, also was the one recommended by Superintendent Mike Swan and his staff. The other two choices presented were “Option 2,” to mandate masks for grades kindergarten through eighth and leave them optional for high school grades, or “Option 3,” to make masks mandatory for every grade level.

Hemstreet and Armour spoke in favor of the guidelines laid out in Options 2 and 3.