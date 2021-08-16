BREAKING: School board reverses course, goes to mandatory masks

NOTE: This story will be updated. See Wednesday’s edition of The News Herald and morganton.com for more coverage.
The Burke County Board of Education rescinded a previous decision and voted to make masks mandatory for Burke County Public Schools for the start of the 2020-21 school year at Monday night’s regular meeting, held at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center.
The board previously on July 29 had voted to make mask-wearing in schools optional, but amid rising COVID-19 concerns, reversed that course to make face coverings mandatory for all students in grades kindergarten through 12, teachers and staff indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
The vote was 6-1 in favor of the measure, with Chairman Buddy Armour, Don Hemstreet, Seth Hunt Jr., Vice Chairman R.L. Icard (who was participating remotely), Jane Sohovich and Sam Wilkinson opting for mandatory masks while Wendi Craven voted against rescinding the option.
The optional vote last month passed by a 5-2 vote, with Armour and Hemstreet going against it.
Before Monday night’s vote was taken, the board heard from nearly 20 public commenters, with the majority of those citizens speaking addressing the mask matter, whether for or against.
As for athletics, the board gave its consent for a policy that would allow its student-athletes to forego wearing a mask during competition, both inside and outside, with the policy also including the fact that masks should be worn on the bench or in locker room settings.
At the end of the meeting, courtesy of a personnel report that passed 7-0, BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan announced that Karen Auton was promoted to assistant superintendent after serving for three years as the school system’s director of elementary education. Swan also said afterward that Brett Wilson, most recently BCPS’ assistant director of exceptional children, would take on the elementary education director role.