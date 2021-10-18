 Skip to main content
BREAKING: School board votes to continue mask mandate
BREAKING: School board votes to continue mask mandate

The Burke County Board of Education voted 5-1 at Monday's regular meeting to continue its COVID-19 mask mandate for all students and staff. 

The vote, now required of all North Carolina public school boards on a monthly basis, was the main item of business at the meeting, held at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center. 

The outcome of the vote was identical to September with Chairman Buddy Armour, Vice Chairman R.L. Icard, and Board members Don Hemstreet, Jane Sohovich and Sam Wilkinson voting for the continuation, Wendi Craven voting against it, and Seth Hunt Jr. absent.

The policy was first put into place in August.

Check back on morganton.com on Tuesday and in Wednesday’s edition of The News Herald for an update to this story. 

