BREAKING: Swan named interim superintendent starting April 19

Mike Swan will become Burke County Public Schools' interim superintendent starting April 19.
Swan, who currently serves as BCPS' assistant superintendent, was approved for the interim superintendent role by a 7-0 vote of the Burke County Board of Education, which held a special called meeting at Morganton's Olive Hill Resource Center on Thursday evening.
Swan said he intends to seek the fulltime job, which was posted to receive applicants this past week.
Swan is ascending into the interim role because longtime superintendent Larry Putnam announced his resignation on March 8, also announcing then that he will take a new job as executive vice president at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory on May 1.
Swan was promoted to assistant superintendent late last year on Dec. 14. Before that, he served as BCPS' student services director for four years. Prior to moving to central office, Swan was the principal at Freedom High and Heritage Middle schools, also serving as an assistant principal at both of those schools and Liberty Middle School. He joined BCPS in 1998 as a teacher at Chesterfield Elementary School, later moving to Ray Childers Elementary School.
Originally from West Virginia, Swan earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from West Virginia University, a master's degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University, and a doctorate in education leadership from Western Carolina University.
He is married to Sara Swan, an instructional coach for BCPS, and has a son, Walt, and a daughter, Hadley.
Letters of interest for vacant seat
The board also decided Thursday that, just as it did in 2016 when Seth Hunt Jr. came onto the board, it will accept letters of interest from those who are interested in filling the BOE seat being vacated by Edna Weller as she resigns at the end of the month. The cutoff for receiving these letters will be noon on April 12. Chairman Buddy Armour indicated that two individuals already have expressed interest in the seat.
After curating a pool of candidates, the board then will use policy 2115 to fill the seat. The policy, which was created in 2013, says that in the event of a school board vacancy for any reason other than an expired regular term, the remaining board members will elect a qualified person to fill the seat. As Weller represents the Western District, the board must appoint someone who is eligible from that district. The policy also mandates that vacated seats that are filled will be up for election on the next date of board elections, meaning it will expire this fall.
