BREAKING: Swan named interim superintendent starting April 19

He is married to Sara Swan, an instructional coach for BCPS, and has a son, Walt, and a daughter, Hadley.

Letters of interest for vacant seat

The board also decided Thursday that, just as it did in 2016 when Seth Hunt Jr. came onto the board, it will accept letters of interest from those who are interested in filling the BOE seat being vacated by Edna Weller as she resigns at the end of the month. The cutoff for receiving these letters will be noon on April 12. Chairman Buddy Armour indicated that two individuals already have expressed interest in the seat.

After curating a pool of candidates, the board then will use policy 2115 to fill the seat. The policy, which was created in 2013, says that in the event of a school board vacancy for any reason other than an expired regular term, the remaining board members will elect a qualified person to fill the seat. As Weller represents the Western District, the board must appoint someone who is eligible from that district. The policy also mandates that vacated seats that are filled will be up for election on the next date of board elections, meaning it will expire this fall.

