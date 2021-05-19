Breathe Yoga announces new ownership

Adhering to a plan formed three years ago when she bought the business, Janna Kropelnicki, owner of Morganton's Breathe Yoga, is selling the yoga and Pilates studio to focus on teaching, travel and spending more time with her partner and family.
Longtime yoga teacher, Lizzie Bunge (known previously by her maiden name, Lizzie Warfield), will become the sole owner of the studio, which provides group classes, private instruction, special events, workshops, and professional training. Bunge has been a registered Yoga Teacher at Breathe since 2018.
The sale becomes effective Aug. 1.
When Kropelnicki purchased Breathe Yoga & Pilates from founder Rhonda Lynn Cook in 2018, she developed a business plan defining a three-year strategy that included adding services, expanding the membership, relocating the studio, and finding an appropriate owner to carry the studio forward in three years. Not a day early, and not a day later.
Since 2018, Kropelnicki has expanded Breathe’s service offerings to include a greater variety of yoga and Pilates classes, both of which she is a certified instructor of, and a number of unique workshops such as Sound Healing, 5k and 10k Yoga and Running training, Wall Yoga, Yoga Nidra, Meditation and Body Mechanics and Movement programs. Under her leadership, Breathe partnered with local businesses and organizations to offer special events and classes that combine fitness with food, art, wine, beer and other interests. In 2020 the studio hosted a 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training in partnership with Subtle Yoga of Asheville.
In 2019, Kropelnicki oversaw and managed the relocation of the studio to a historic building on West Union Street that includes a unique storefront design, smaller rooms for private instruction and street-facing shop area where students can purchase clothing and gear.
In early 2020, Kropelnicki’s swift transition to livestream classes kept Breathe open during COVID-19 and instructors employed. While many yoga and Pilates studios fell to the economic pressure of 2020, Breathe stands strong and is returning to its pre-COVID place in the community. Kropelnicki credits the support of the Morganton community and Breathe's members for keeping the business going during this challenging period.
All in all, Kropelnicki’s efforts have grown Breathe’s membership base and presence in the Morganton community.
“When we bought Breathe in 2018,” Kropelnicki said in a letter to her members, “I had just retired from my 33-year career with the Federal Judiciary. I was ready for this fun challenge but always knew it wasn’t something I wanted to do long-term.
“I knew that Lizzie would be the perfect person to turn Breathe over to. Her passion and commitment to yoga is obvious from the moment you step into one of her classes. Lizzie wants to make yoga her living and owning Breathe will give her that opportunity.”
A registered Experienced Registered Yoga Teacher 200, 500 and Yoga Alliance Continuing Education Provider, Bunge completed her certification in 2015 and an apprenticeship in Wilmington in 2017. After teaching yoga in Australia for seven months, Bunge returned to North Carolina in 2018 to start teaching full time.
“Purchasing the studio is the culmination of a dream of mine; dynamic programming that is accessible to students from all walks of life, and making a meaningful impact in the community in which I belong,” Bunge said. “I thank Janna, my fellow teaching colleagues, and our collective studio for actualizing the care, respect and kindness that are essential in spaces like ours. I am excited to move forward in this new role with Breathe.”
Bunge hopes to continue Breathe’s growth trajectory by expanding service offerings and improving studio operations. Her first undertaking will be the installation of a new barre in the studio for Barre Pilates classes beginning in June and taught by Ivy Johnson.
Kropelnicki plans to remain engaged in the Breathe community and says she will continue teaching her Pilates classes after the transfer of ownership.