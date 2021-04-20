Brewery announces partnership with Burke County Travel and Tourism

Catawba Brewing will host a special “Discover Burke County” kick-off event at their downtown Morganton brewery on Thursday from 4-6 p.m.

The collaborative project is billed as an extended showcase of modern-day Burke County’s thriving art and music scene, local business, outdoor tourism and charitable organizations. The partnership between Catawba and Burke County Travel & Tourism intends to demonstrate what makes this region such a special place for locals and visitors alike – and why Catawba Brewing has called it home since opening its doors in Glen Alpine in 1999. In recent years, the family-owned brewery and the county have both seen rapid growth and significant investments, seemingly in parallel.

Representatives from both organizations will be on hand to talk about the initiative, which will include a traveling roadshow slated for an appearance at Catawba’s new Wilmington location on Tuesday, April 27. The partnership is the first of its kind between a North Carolina brewery and a local tourism development authority.