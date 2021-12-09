Brewery hosts annual holiday market

NEBO — Fonta Flora Brewery will host its Sixth annual Yuletide Art Market from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Unlike years past, the event will be held in the rustic trio of historic stone buildings on the brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm property in Nebo.
“I think it’s safe to say that we have outgrown the Morganton pub location, and want to keep social distancing in mind,” said Brit Josa, the event coordinator.
More than 15 vendors will sell their original art and crafts — everything from vintage items to needlepoint, hand-dyed quilts to greeting cards, and much more in between.
There are a few new additions to the market this year, including the Morganton nonprofit The Meeting Place Mission. Meeting Place will be collecting donations and sharing information. The organization’s mission is to “end the cycle of homelessness (and) provide hope and opportunity to men, women and children through shelter, transition and recovery.”
“Our annual Give Cheese a Chance event with the Meeting Place Mission was canceled for the second year in a row, so we wanted to find a way to help support the amazing work they do,” Josa said. “We figured the holidays would be a wonderful time to encourage folks to donate and get the word out.”
The market will include a few businesses outside the typical craft market realm, including Jordan Hughes of Crescent Moon Healing Arts for tarot readings. Guests can pre-register for readings through Fonta Flora’s website, fontaflora.com, or the day of if spots are available. Blue Ridge View Farm, will sell goat cheese and other homespun goods. Charlotte resident Keia Mastrianni will peddle fresh-baked hand pies.
Fonta Flora will release “Yuletide,” a bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout conditioned in traditional gingerbread spice bottles, which will be available during the event. The brewery also will host a used barrel sale open to the public while barrels last.
Resident food truck Wisty Burger (former Wisteria Chef Obie Ferguson’s new project), will be onsite, along with local favorite Rotation. From 1-3 p.m., Brazilian tunes will be heard from Lenoir artist Mais Ceu.
Visitors to the event will be required to wear masks while inside the buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
“This is one of our very favorite events of the year to host,” Josa said. “It’s one of the ways we can give back to the community and support local culture!”