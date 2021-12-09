Brewery hosts annual holiday market

NEBO — Fonta Flora Brewery will host its Sixth annual Yuletide Art Market from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Unlike years past, the event will be held in the rustic trio of historic stone buildings on the brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm property in Nebo.

“I think it’s safe to say that we have outgrown the Morganton pub location, and want to keep social distancing in mind,” said Brit Josa, the event coordinator.

More than 15 vendors will sell their original art and crafts — everything from vintage items to needlepoint, hand-dyed quilts to greeting cards, and much more in between.

There are a few new additions to the market this year, including the Morganton nonprofit The Meeting Place Mission. Meeting Place will be collecting donations and sharing information. The organization’s mission is to “end the cycle of homelessness (and) provide hope and opportunity to men, women and children through shelter, transition and recovery.”

