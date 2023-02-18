Fonta Flora Brewery is teaming up with local potters to support efforts to provide emergency shelter to homeless individuals.

The brewery will host its inaugural “Soup & Bowl” fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in the old milking parlor at its Whippoorwill Farm at 6751 N.C. 126 in Nebo to benefit the Meeting Place Mission.

“The Meeting Place Mission has been a longstanding partner of ours since the creation of the ‘Give Cheese a Chance’ event back in 2014,” said brewery representative Jess Butler. “We recognize the importance in battling the cycle of people experiencing homelessness in our community. As a small business, we want to be an active part of those efforts.”

Competitors who register for the fundraiser will make a variety of soups for participants to sample and judge.

“It all started with wanting to gather a bunch of people to make soup for a good cause,” Butler said. “When the idea of incorporating bowls from local potters came about, it made this event more community oriented. We think this is a truly unique experience on multiple levels.”

Several local potters have donated bowls for the event, including Mary Ervin, Sarah Wilder, Matt Hallyburton, Brendan Wilder, Adam Mackay, Molly Mackay, Damien Overcash, Tiffany Salas, Hamilton Williams, Glenn Tanzer and Danielle Gordon-Vitrone.

Those who enter the competition must make enough soup to serve 100 3-oz servings. They also must bring a working crockpot, serving spoon and extension cord.

“We also ask that ingredients and allergens are listed to make this a safe soup experience,” Butler said.

The deadline to register to compete in the fundraiser is Tuesday, Feb. 21. People can sign up to make soups or purchase tickets through Fonta Flora’s or the Meeting Place Mission’s websites at fontaflora.com or meetingplacemission.org, or through the brewery’s or MPM’s social media platforms. Butler said 10 people have registered to compete so far.

“A few more folks have expressed interest, but we really need to have the Google form filled out in order to confirm participation,” Butler said. “Looking to get just a few more folks to ‘soup up’ the competition.”

The winner of the competition will receive a prize package of goodies from local businesses, including a $50 gift certificate to Moondog Pizza, $40 gift certificate to Food Matters Market, $20 gift certificate to Thornwell Books, an olive oil sampler from The Olive and a crockpot from Ingles.

In addition to soup, homemade bread will be served as well.

“We have our very own Todd Boera serving up his sourdough project, Nebo Dough, as well as Underground Baking from Hendersonville with perfectly baked additions for soup sipping,” Butler said.

Representatives from the Meeting Place Mission will be on-site during the fundraiser to share information on the organization’s programs and efforts.

Tickets for the event are $25 each, which includes a unique handmade bowl and tasting tickets. Proceeds will support the Meeting Place Mission’s shelter programs.

“The beautifully handmade bowls are excessively worth more than the $25 tickets.” Butler said. “We think it’s just a no-brainer to snag a ticket and show up for a delicious and helpful cause.”