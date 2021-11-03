Brick project supports local historic preservation

The History Museum of Burke County is asking local residents to help pave a path into history.

The museum reports that it still has bricks available for its “Pathway to History” fundraiser project, an engraved brick pathway created on the Meeting Street side of the museum in June 2011. For a donation of at least $100, people can have a brick engraved in honor or in memory of someone, and it will be installed on the pathway.

Engravings may include up to three lines of text with a maximum of 15 characters per line. Spaces count as a half-character. Messages should be in good taste, for which the museum reserves the right to be the final arbiter.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help the museum maintain its facility and preserve more than 22,000 artifacts of historic significance to Burke County.

“The ‘Pathway to History’ provides you an opportunity to leave a memorial/honorarium for deceased loved ones, ancestors, pets, high school class, college, friends, your business or recognition of a special achievement,” said Terry Self, museum volunteer. “The museum relies on membership dues and donations to operate. Contact the museum at 828-437-1777 for more information. Help us to expand our ‘Pathway to History.’”

People are welcome to visit the museum at 201 W. Meeting St. in Morganton Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Visitors may take a tour given by volunteer docents or view the brick pathway on the grounds. Masks and social distancing will be required. Groups of more than four people are required to call the museum in advance to schedule a tour, according to a previous News Herald article.