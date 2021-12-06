Brighten someone’s holiday season with Christmas cactus

The holidays have arrived and so has the Christmas cactus. Set this favorite holiday plant in a basket, decorative pot or foil wrap and it will be ready to give as a gift or add to your holiday décor. With proper care this holiday favorite can flower for four to eight weeks and grow for decades, becoming a family heirloom handed down from one generation to the next.

The plant sold as a Christmas cactus may actually be a Thanksgiving cactus. The true Christmas cactus blooms later and has small segments with rounded edges. The Thanksgiving cactus, though often sold as the Christmas cactus, has toothed or jagged segments and typically blooms prior to Christmas.

Fortunately, their growing requirements and care are basically the same so the plants will do fine no matter the name on the label. These, or hybrids of the two plants, flower with cool nights and long uninterrupted dark periods. A third holiday plant, the Easter cactus, sets flowers in spring as the days start to lengthen.