Broughton Hospital, Riddle Center suffering staffing shortages

COVID-19 has exacerbated an already problematic shortage of employees at two state facilities in Burke County and others across the state.

North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley was in Burke County near the end of June and talked to The News Herald about potential Medicaid expansion as well as staffing shortages at Broughton Hospital and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center.

Broughton Hospital had approximately 349 staff vacancies out of 1,402 total positions in May, while the Riddle Center had approximately 159 staff vacancies out of 971 total positions during the same time, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Most of the vacancies at both facilities are direct care and clinical staff, NCDHHS said. Kinsley said social worker vacancies are upwards of 30%. He said the social work team at Broughton told him it lost four people within a couple of weeks in June.

Kinsley said the two facilities are losing staff to other health care systems that are paying much better salaries and having much better signing bonuses.

He said the 2.5% increase in pay the workers have received from the legislative budget in the last several years isn’t enough to keep up with inflation. The 2022-23 modified state budget that Gov. Roy Cooper recently signed includes another 1% increase, raising pay 3.5% over the two-year budget. The two-year budget also included money for a one-time bonus for direct-care workers, including those at psychiatric residential treatment facilities, behavioral health residential facilities (including Level III and Level IV residential treatment facilities), medical management and crisis stabilization facilities, and facilities providing inpatient substance use disorder treatment.

When the state opened the new Broughton Hospital in September 2019, it had around 275 patients, Kinsley said. Today, the patient number is at 175, he said.

“We've had to slowly reduce the number of people we could care for because we just don't have the staff to do it,” Kinsley said.

He said those patients who can’t get help at Broughton end up in emergency rooms, jails or worse.

And one of the additions at the new 382-bed hospital touted during the opening was a 50-bed forensic unit, which is used for criminal patients.

That unit has never been used, Kinsley said. He said the legislature didn't actually include funding to operate it at full capacity.

“So, you know, we have a huge gap in what we could be doing in western North Carolina with this facility if we had the funding to hire the staff and to retain the staff that we need to do it,” Kinsley said.

Kinsley said he is confident legislative members understand the importance of the work that happens at Broughton Hospital.

“I think as they are budgeting across a number of things and trying to balance out a lot of priorities, what I'm trying to say to them is this has got to be a top priority because the risk is huge if we don't shore up the staff that we have now and put ourselves at a place where we can maintain the workforce,” Kinsley said.

The Riddle Center also has seen staffing and patient numbers reduced.

The state has closed two units on the center campus over the past three years through consolidation and primarily due to staffing, according to NCDHHS.

But given the state’s intentional downsizing at the center, and as the population ages and individuals’ needs change, it continually has consolidation occurring across all of its developmental center campuses, NCDHHS said.

The number of people who live at the Riddle Center has gone down every year as its older population dies and NCDHHS prioritize people living in more integrated settings in their home communities, the department said.

Building a strong workforce and being able to adequately staff state facilities is one of his top three priorities, Kinsley said.

N.C. House Bill 103 that Cooper signed modifies the two-year state budget and it includes recommendations on increasing nursing graduates.

It says that no later than Feb. 1, the Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina, in collaboration with the State Board of Community Colleges, will study and provide recommendations to the Joint Legislative Education Oversight Committee and the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Health and Human Services on methods and a timeline for increasing the number of graduates from nursing programs by at least 50% at constituent institutions of the University of North Carolina and community colleges.

Kinsley said he was recently at a community college in the eastern part of the state and talking to people in the nursing program. He was told the No. 1 reason why people aren’t going back to school to get a degree in nursing is a lack of child care.

And the No. 1 reason why the state struggles at having effective child care is because those workers don't have health insurance, Kinsley said.

“All these workforces work together, which is why if we can expand Medicaid, draw down more money through those folks that we serve to support our health care economy, be able to get people in child care jobs with the health insurance they need to actually be in a profession that they can stay in and support their family, makes child care more accessible, then that's another part of investing in community colleges to reach upwards,” Kinsley said. “The tide really rises all together here which is why these particular jobs are so important. Having a big hole in our health insurance is just a huge gap that hits us a lot of places.”

Kinsley and his team have been tapped by the legislature to come up with a plan by December for expanding Medicaid.

He said the state’s Medicaid expansion would mean $4.8 billion in federal funding a year for North Carolina.