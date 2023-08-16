The Aug. 1 meeting of the Rotary Club of Valdese was truly inspirational. Bruce Hawkins shared his life experiences of growing up Black in Burke County.

Hawkins was born in a segregated maternity ward in 1943 and throughout his life, he was able to see the gradual ending of a segregated society. His mother was hired help, his dad worked at a service station, and he remembers his early childhood as poor and isolated. Many opportunities were simply not available to Black children. He couldn't go to the theater in Valdese, and when he went to the theater in Morganton, he had to go through the back door.

He attended a feeder school with limited facilities and second-hand supplies and then was bussed to Olive Hill High School in Morganton where he graduated. Mr. Williams took him under his wing and helped him get a loan from a bank to attend NC A&T College.

Hawkins was involved in the sit-in movement and was part of an arrest of around 200 people. The participants were arrested and taken to a hospital to spend the night and then released and bussed back to campus.

He graduated in 1966, was hired by Burke County Public Schools as a home/school counselor, changed jobs, and went to Broughton as a social worker. He worked his way up to supervisor by 1970 and retired 30 years later. Hawkins has been an influential member of our community as a member of the Valdese Jaycees, was the first Black president of the School Board, and became a County Commissioner.

Hawkins quoted Martin Luther King Jr., "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

It was truly a meeting to remember and members gave Hawkins a standing ovation.