Bryan Steen, U.S. Air Force

Took community college courses toward attainment of a four-year degree, studied for promotional exam/tested under three years of service and was promoted to E-5 in less than four years of service. While stationed in Turkey took required 30-day leave midway through assignment and went through Europe by train. Saw many of the cities and historic relics that I read about in school and thought I’d never see: coliseum in Rome, Big Ben and the wax museum in London, art displayed in the Louvre Museum/Paris was fascinating. Had many interactions with people that were memorable; in small town bar in very rural Germany an older fellow heard me talking with my friend, he asked if we were Americans, we said yes, and he told us he was a German Prisoner of War held in Arizona during WWII and he didn’t want to leave/return to Germany after war ended.