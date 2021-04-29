 Skip to main content
Bubble to be removed from Valdese pool in mid-May
Town of Valdese

Bubble to be removed from Valdese pool in mid-May

043021-mnh-news-valdeserec-p1

After nearly 20 straight months of enclosure, the Valdese pool is slated to lose its bubble in mid-May.

 Town of Valdese

VALDESE — For the first time since the fall of 2019, the Valdese pool will see sunshine.

After nearly 20 straight months of enclosure, the Jimmy C. Draughn Aquatic Center’s pool will lose its bubble with work slated to begin at 11 a.m. on May 14 and plans to reopen for outdoor swimming at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, according to an announcement posted online by the town’s director of community affairs and tourism, Morrissa Angi.

The Valdese Recreation Department is pleased to announce that we will be removing the bubble from the pool for this summer,” she wrote.

The pool closed last spring and the town’s summer swim team’s season was canceled at the outset of the shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The aquatic center reopened on June 8, but access was limited to lap and fitness swimming and the bubble remained in place.

The town decided later that month to keep the enclosure up throughout the summer, both as a cost-saving measure and due to the fact it would be difficult to keep workers socially distanced while doing the work to take it down.

In September, as other facets of the Valdese Recreation Department’s facilities began to reopen, the enclosed pool continued to be restricted to lap and fitness swimming only. It has not yet been announced whether these limitations will continue at the pool once the bubble is removed.

More plans for the Valdese rec’s summer slate will be determined next month.

“A more detailed summer schedule will be released in May,” Angi wrote. “We hope to have programming as normal as possible during the summer months, as well as some new things to try, too.”

