Sheriff Ricky Buchanan of McDowell County has been elected second vice president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.

Buchanan recently attended the N.C Sheriffs’ Association’s 101st annual business conference held in Myrtle Beach, S.C. with other sheriffs and law enforcement professionals from across the state. For the upcoming 2023-24 year, Buchanan was elected by his fellow sheriffs as second vice president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, according to a news release.

“Our annual business conference allows North Carolina’s sheriffs to discuss their experiences and learn from each other, as well as bring ourselves up to date on important law enforcement developments,” said Buchanan. “North Carolina sheriffs have a complex role as constitutional officers leading law enforcement within their respective counties. Our duties often require that we be available to personnel and to the public continuously. My staff and I will use this conference training to further serve and protect McDowell County’s citizens.”

“Sheriffs in every county of North Carolina are facing tremendous challenges in carrying out their responsibilities for law enforcement and the safety of our citizens; maintenance and operation of local jails; recruiting, training and maintaining talented personnel; working with domestic situations, child abuse cases, serving civil papers, tracking sex offenders in the state, issuing weapons permits, providing court security, and in many other areas,” he added.

State and federal officials scheduled to attend included: U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, U.S. Rep. Valerie Foushee, Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey, Commissioner of Labor Josh Dobson, Chief Judge Donna Stroud with North Carolina Court of Appeals, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Director Bob Schurmeier and Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr. of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At the NCSA annual business conference, sheriffs discussed issues of interest to the office of sheriff, including updates on new changes to law and procedures, as well as an update on the state budget and other actions by the 2023 General Assembly.

The training at the conference included:

The sheriff’s role in school safety—panel discussion with Sheriff James McVicker of Bladen County, Sheriff Ray Campbell of Gates County, Sheriff Darren Campbell of Iredell County and Sheriff Jason Wilborn of Person County.

Active shooter response with Chief Jeffrey Baker of the UNC Charlotte Police Department

Line of duty deaths panel discussion with Sheriff Clee Atkinson of Edgecombe County, Sheriff Lowell Griffin of Henderson County, Sheriff Len Hagaman of Watauga County, Sheriff Larry Pierce of Wayne County

Sheriff Brian Chism of Brunswick County and his staff were hosts for the 2023 Annual Business Conference. The association’s headquarters is located in Raleigh. Edmond W. Caldwell Jr. serves as executive vice president and general counsel, according to the news release.