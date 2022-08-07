Burke 911 call ends with baby's birth

Most days, 911 telecommunicators deal with traumatic and life and death calls.

But on Thursday, 911 Telecommunicator Brittany Epley handled one of the best calls she could hope to get.

Epley was on the job just before 7 a.m. Thursday when she got a call from a man who told her his wife was on the verge of having a baby.

The baby was coming quickly and no sooner had Epley asked several questions when the woman yelled that her water broke.

Epley, who has been a Burke County 911 telecommunicator for a year and a half, was able to talk the mother and father through the delivery of their baby girl.

Epley, 32, is a mother herself so was aware of the process of giving birth. But she also relied on her training. She asked the dad multiple questions such as the age of the mother, how far along in her pregnancy the mother was and whether she had any complications.

“All Burke County Emergency Telecommunicators must complete a 24-hour in-depth Emergency Medical Dispatch Course prior to taking any medical emergency calls,” said Terry Lail, 911 training manager. “In that course, 911 trainees are trained to do CPR, instruct callers to provide lifesaving CPR, and like in this case, coach parents in child delivery. A Telecommunicator’s training does not end there either. There are in-person and online in-service classes that they must attend.”

While Epley was on the phone with the parents, Telecommunicator-Trainee Amanda Buff had EMS and first responders dispatched in just 25 seconds after the phone rang for help, according to information from the county.

“At Burke County 911 we promote teamwork, and in calls such as this one, the teamwork really pays off,” said Shift Supervisor Tyler Nelson.

Epley said the mother was a rock star during the birth. On the 911 call, the woman is not only giving birth but takes over talking to Epley about what was going on. It was the second child for the couple.

“And I’m glad that this was her second, thank God, because she did know what to do,” Epley said. “And she was very helpful for me to keep me calm.”

Epley said having the good, happy outcome with the birth is a reminder of why she does what she does.

She said most times after a call, telecommunicators don’t know what happens to the person.

Just as the baby was making its entrance into the world on Thursday, first responders arrived on the scene.

The baby giving its first cry can be heard on the call and then a first responder says, “Burke, we have a baby girl.”

“We are very proud of Brittany and Amanda as well as all of our telecommunicators at Burke County Emergency Communications,” said Interim Operations Director Christopher White.

Priority Dispatch will honor Epley for her hard work with “The Stork Award,” an award that is earned by telecommunicators when they have a successful baby delivery without errors in instruction, according to information from the county.