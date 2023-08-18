Burke County commissioners moved another step closer Tuesday to building a new EMS headquarters and a new animal shelter.

The Burke County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve contracts with Holland & Hamrick Architects, P.A. for design development services for a new EMS base and animal shelter. Commissioner Phil Smith was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

The contract with Holland & Hamrick is for 6.3% of the project costs, said County Manager Brian Epley. The estimate for the EMS base is $8 million and the shelter is estimated at $5 million.

Epley told commissioners that even though the two projects are very different, the construction methodology is fairly similar for both. He said step one would be to select a design engineering team, award the contract and then move into site prep, construction packages and ultimately execution.

Epley said he’s hopeful construction could start in the spring.

He said with the two sites being as close as they are, the county saw the opportunity to mobilize one contractor to take advantage of ordering construction material such as HVAC, mechanical, roofing and structural steel at one time for both projects.

The new EMS base will be built at 102 Drexel Road in Morganton and will replace the current EMS base No. 1 that sits behind UNC Health Blue Ridge – Morganton. The new based will serve as the headquarters for EMS, which is currently in the basement of the county administrative building.

The new animal shelter will be located on Kirksey Drive on around 19.5 acres that adjoins where the Burke County 911 Communications Center sits. The current animal shelter sits just down the road on Kirksey Drive.

Epley said once it comes time to bid the projects out for contractors in the spring, contractors will be able to bid on the individual projects or both projects. That, he said, will leverage the county’s purchasing power and allow it to see a significant amount of savings in the total outcome.

In other business, commissioners:

Approved a Memorandum of Understanding between Burke County and the city of Hickory to build an 18,000-square-foot airplane hangar at Hickory Regional Airport. The new hangar agreement is for design, site preparation and construction costs for a total of up to $1.8 million. It will be able to hold 12 airplanes, according to county officials. This is the second hangar that Burke County and the city of Hickory have collaborated on at the airport.

Approved a request from Oak Springs Capital to rezone a .14-acre parcel located off US-64/NC 18 North from R2 to General Business. The property would be combined with the larger neighboring commercial property for a potential mini-warehouse, according to the county.

Approved a request from Dominic Fulginiti/Clayton Homes to rezone a .58-acre parcel located at 2425 US 70 and Dysartsville Road from General Business to R2. Alan Glines, director of community development, said the owners want to keep the front corner of the property for commercial use and the rear portion for residential use.

Approved a request from Anita Sanchez to rezone a 4-acre parcel off Jamestown Road at Kathy Road from Industrial to R3. The owner of the property wants to set up a single-wide mobile home there, according to the county.

Approved a request from James and Amy Hammons to rezone 5.1 acres located off Liberty Church Road off Cape Hickory Road from General Business to R3. The owner wants to eventually divide the property for his children to have homes, according to the county.

Approved agreements with Frazer Inc. to lease five new ambulances at an estimated cost of $1,818,315. Epley told commissioners the county is trying to enhance and advance its ambulance fleet replacement by transitioning to a lease model, where the county gets five new units with a heavier chassis. He said the county in year’s past has replaced around two ambulances a year.